Two of the greatest PlayStation games of all time are coming to PS Plus in just a matter of days

PS Plus Extra and Premium members are in for a whole lot of fun over the coming days, with two of the best games ever being added to the game catalogue.

We previously reported that Grand Theft Auto IV will once again be available for PS5 and PS4 owners to download at no extra cost, but that will be joined by another Rockstar classic soon after.

Red Dead Redemption is arriving onto the platform and, what's more, the PS5 and PS5 Pro version will be an all-new release, with graphical enhancements and upgrades.

It'll also be available to Extra and Premium subscribers who have a PS4, but it's the new edition that's arguably more exciting. As well as the zombie-fuelled Undead Nightmare expansion, PS5 owners will get 60fps gameplay, HDR support and up to 4K resolutions.

This will truly be the most advanced console version of one of Rockstar's finest moments, and you won't have to pay a penny more to play it.

Red Dead Redemption Coming to Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Red Dead Redemption will be added to the PS Plus game catalogue on 2 December 2025 – when the new, enhanced version hits multiple other systems too.

But PS Plus subscribers don't have to wait that long for GTA 5 and a host of other great games – they're being added from tomorrow, 18 November.

Joining the Rockstar titles are the excellent indie games, Pacific Drive and Still Wakes the Deep. Both spooky, horror adventures, they are PS5 exclusives and rank among the best games I've played in the last 12 months. The Talos Principle 2 is coming for PS5, too.

We're also getting Insurgency: Sandstorm, Thank Goodness You're Here!, Monster Jam Showdown, and MotoGP 25, which will all be available for PS4 as well as PS5.

PS Plus Premium members are also getting Tomb Raider: Anniversary, as part of the classics catalogue.

How much is PlayStation Plus?

PS Plus comes in three tiers, which offer more incentives the higher you go.

PS Plus Essential costs £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month and is needed for online play on a PS5, PS5 Pro or PS4. It gives you three or so free games each month, but doesn't include access to the game and classics catalogues.

PS Plus Extra costs £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month and includes everything in the Essential plan. You also get access to the game catalogue – a library of more than 300 titles to download (including most of the above).

PS Plus Premium costs £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month. It gives you everything in the Extra and Essential plans, but adds game demos, and an additional catalogue of classic games. There's also cloud streaming, both for PS5 and the PS Portal handheld.

In some regions – including Australia – PS Plus Premium is replaced with PS Plus Deluxe for AU$21.95 per month. This is the same as Premium, but without the cloud streaming.