Netflix in December 2025: Five unmissable additions coming this month

I say most months that there's constant pressure on the biggest and best streaming services to continue delivering the sort of content deluge that people expect for their money – but that's more true than ever in December. The holidays are a time when countless people have more time on their hands than usual to sit down on the sofa and watch shows or movies.

Luckily, Netflix (at least) has responded with what looks like one of its most stacked months of new arrivals ever. Alongside the long-awaited conclusion of Stranger Things, there are returns for hit franchises like Knives Out and Emily in Paris, with even more fun stuff to check out. It's been tough narrowing things down to just five picks, but I've pruned the list down to just those highlights for you, below.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 & Finale

Stranger Things 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 December, 31 December

If it feels like we've all been waiting years and years to find out what's going to happen to the gang of kids that we met back in the first episode of Stranger Things, that's because we have been. It's taken a few years to get this final season, which kicked off in late November and will conclude on New Year's Eve.

The second batch of episodes will come out on 25 December, Christmas day itself, which is pretty bold, but that does mean you should have time to watch one per day and then be ready for the finale. Whether the showrunners can actually stick the landing, given the long, slow build-up, is anyone's guess, but it'll be fascinating to see what they do.

Troll 2

Troll 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 December

This is another long-awaited follow-up, albeit to a less world-conquering first movie from Netflix. Troll was a surprise hit that managed to massively outdo its budget with canny and brilliantly-designed CGI effects that honestly probably embarrassed some bigger studios with their efficacy.

Now it's back for a second serving of gigantic action, with another troll invasion threatening human civilisation – or at least a few cities, anyway. The only answer this time around seems to be recruiting a more flexible troll to fight its own kind, and that means some guaranteed Godzilla vs Kong-style fights to come.

Jay Kelly

Jay Kelly | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 December

The newest film from Noah Baumbach, Jay Kelly looks like a touching and gentle reflection on the nature of fame and family life, focusing on George Clooney as the titular character. He's a world-famous actor who can't walk down basically any street without being recognised, but can't work out if he's actually happy with how his life has gone.

On the spur of the moment he decides to take a more down-to-earth approach to one promotional trip, going overland rather than flying from spot to spot, and drags his long-time manager with him (played by Adam Sandler). Baumbach's films are almost always lovely, and I have every reason to hope this one will be just the same.

Wake Up Dead Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 December

Another outstandingly exciting addition to Netflix in December will be the latest mystery movie from Rian Johnson, whose Knives Out success has been hard to fully appreciate. The Daniel Craig movies are endlessly fun to watch, sprightly and intelligent and not too po-faced.

This latest looks like it'll carry on that new and modern tradition with a locked-room murder for Benoit Blanc to solve, and an all-new cast of stars for him to dice with while he does so. With Josh O'Connor seemingly taking the biggest role opposite Craig, it looks like a lightning strike from the casting point of view – O'Connor can't seem to make a duff project right now.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris | Season 5 Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 December

As if the list of upcoming Netflix additions above wasn't already full of practically guaranteed hits, another of its biggest shows is also back just before Christmas, as the next run of Emily in Paris drops. The show's name is becoming more and more amusing, given that Emily is now fully based in Rome, and it looks like this season will also see her venturing to Venice.

The whole time she'll be doing her usual thing of dicing with love in more than one way at a time, with her heart generally torn between at least two gorgeous suitors. For some people, though, it's all about the fashion, and Emily's outfits are clearly going to continue wowing audiences.