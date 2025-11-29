I never knew Netflix's shop existed – now I want all this Stranger Things merch
How've I had my head in the sand (or Upside Down) for this long?
It's been quite the week. Not only did I get to watch Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man at the cinema ahead of its release on Netflix next month, the final series of Stranger Things has also returned – which I've saved, but will be watching imminently.
Beyond that, somehow – seriously, how did I not know about this? – a colleague pointed out that there's a Netflix shop with loads of great merch, including nostalgic Stranger Things picks that are just brilliant.
Check out the full Stranger Things Netflix Store here
So whether it's for a personal treat, or you're looking for gifts for a Stranger Things fan, Netflix has really knocked it out the park with its range of options. Some are sold out or will sell out, mind, so you might want to be speedy in your purchases as the show's popularity continues to rise.
Oh and big point of note: use code BFCM35 for 35% off at the checkout stage. That's a tasty discount – but, given this is to do with the best Black Friday sales, keep in mind that it will be over and out by end of Cyber Monday, 1 December...
The mug: a classic gift if I ever did see one. You can personalise it, too, with an upside down name – as in literally inverted – for its intended victim (I mean, er, recipient).
I love a cap, I really do. Not that it's sunny in the UK right now, it's more like the Upside Down, quite honestly. But I'd still buy one and hope to take it on vacay...
OMG. Yes, the Christmas jumper that I never knew I needed just landed in Netflix's Stranger Things store. Can I justify it? No. Will I buy it? Sure!
I was a little worried what 'Billy' might smell like, but the site tells me that, fortunately, it's 'cinnamon vanilla', so no worries in that regard. Phew.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
