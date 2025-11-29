It's been quite the week. Not only did I get to watch Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man at the cinema ahead of its release on Netflix next month, the final series of Stranger Things has also returned – which I've saved, but will be watching imminently.

Beyond that, somehow – seriously, how did I not know about this? – a colleague pointed out that there's a Netflix shop with loads of great merch, including nostalgic Stranger Things picks that are just brilliant.

Check out the full Stranger Things Netflix Store here

So whether it's for a personal treat, or you're looking for gifts for a Stranger Things fan, Netflix has really knocked it out the park with its range of options. Some are sold out or will sell out, mind, so you might want to be speedy in your purchases as the show's popularity continues to rise.

Oh and big point of note: use code BFCM35 for 35% off at the checkout stage. That's a tasty discount – but, given this is to do with the best Black Friday sales, keep in mind that it will be over and out by end of Cyber Monday, 1 December...