You might have thought Stranger Things was over – despite the behind-the-scenes documentary, and the rampant fan theories about a non-existent final episode that's still to come. It looks like we may get another era of tie-ins and merch, though, if Netflix has its way, and there's no better team-up for a brand than with Lego right now.

While there has been one Lego Stranger Things pack before, a few years ago in a very limited run that's now extraordinarily expensive, The Creel House marks the first time we've got a kit since then, and it's much bigger – with a really fun twist that makes it a super rewarding one to build.

The kit lets you build the house that played such a key role in the show's fourth season, as the kids slowly explored its horrendous rooms and found out some of the backstory that eventually led to the creation of none other than Vecna himself – and this kit lets you see all of that fun as you make it.

In its standard configuration it shows the house, along with minifigures for much of the main cast of Season 5 for you to arrange – plus a couple of external vehicles to fill out the scene. The real trick, though, is that the whole thing is built to transform.

If you carefully grab the two trees on the outside of the set and pull them apart, the set cleverly slides open, revealing a new side to the house, rendering it crooked and tumbled, with Vecna's evil presence revealed and his lair's nasty details showcased. These are best viewed from the back, where you can suddenly see Vecna himself along with a range of other neat props.

It's a really cool bit of kit design, and it ensures that as you build the house you'll be kept guessing as to how its different sections fit together. In truth, the transforming design also means that some sections of the house's exterior are not quite as snug and tight-fitting as they'd otherwise be, but that's a bargain I'm very happy to strike.

Plus, I haven't built too many Lego sets where after the main structure is complete I get to do two more mini-sets, effectively, which is what the radio van and Steve's car effectively let you do. Each has its own tiny instructions booklet, and comes in its own bag internally, making it really easy to save them for later if you like.

All in all, this is another super impressive licensed tie-in for Lego (just like the Star Trek set I built last month), and if Netflix has its wits about it we'll see many more sets in the next couple of years. Since there are already One Piece sets, too, and plenty of Lego series streaming on the platform, it looks like a partnership that should bear yet more fruit in the time to come.