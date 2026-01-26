Lego Crocs aren't just stupidly expensive

Quick Summary Lego and Crocs have announced a "multi-year" partnership that will result in different themed products. The first is the Lego Brick Clog – a monstrous variant on Croc's Classic Clog that costs a staggering £200.

Several times a year, we receive a press release or hear about a product that makes us double check the calendar – just to make sure it's not 1 April. This is one of them.

Crocs and Lego have announced a partnership that will result in years of collaborative products, and it'll be interesting to see what they come up with in the future. The launch release, however, is something quite different.

Available on the Crocs and Lego websites from 16 February will be the Lego Brick Clog – an outlandish mish-mash of the two brands that surely only the bravest Millennial would leave the home wearing.

They'll have to be fairly loose with cash too, as the Brick Clogs cost £199.99 / €199.99 / $149.99 a pair,

(Image credit: Lego)

That said, I have little doubt that the Crocs x Lego footwear will sell out immediately. They come with an exclusive minifigure, for starters – also wearing similar Brick Clogs. That opens up sales to the collector's market for sure.

(Image credit: Lego)

What will more likely be in the realms of affordability are future Lego Jibbitz for classic Crocs Clogs. Lego claims that the add-on accessories will be part of an additional product rollout throughout this year.

There will also be extra releases for kids and adults, it claims. That could result in new Lego sets, perhaps, or other forms of Crocs footwear that aren't as much an acquired taste.

(Image credit: Lego)

I'd personally prefer it – I do love a Croc and am a sucker for Lego, but there's no way on God's green earth that I'd wear what looks like shoe boxes on my feet (I'm size 11 - 12, so am already close to that as things stand).

But chuck me a minifigure Jibbitz – in the shape of Boba Fett perhaps – and then you're talking.