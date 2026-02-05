Christopher Ward's latest Rolex-killer is a dive watch designed with a popular YouTuber – and it's only available for one week

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has teamed up with YouTuber, Adrian Barker, to create an incredible new dive watch. Dubbed the 'Green Fifteen', this one looks like a certified Rolex-killer – but you'll need to act fast to secure one.

After the launch of the Christopher Ward C60 Clipper GMT just last week, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the brand might go quiet for a spell. It's not the case, though, as it's back with another new release.

This one is a dive watch crafted in collaboration with popular YouTube channel, Bark and Jack. The channel is run by Adrian Barker, who has famously owned and used Rolex Submariner's in the past.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

That's important, because this collaboration is designed to deliver Barker's personal vision of the ultimate dive watch. As you'd expect, then, this one should be good.

Based on the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière model, the Green Fifteen packs in a host of minor changes which come directly from Barker himself. That includes a change to the indices, which are still crafted from Globolight, but use circles at the 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11 o'clock positions, for improved orientation.

The uni-directional bezel features a two tone design, with green Super-LumiNova used for the first 15 minutes and blue for the remaining 45. That green tone is also used on the Globolight minutes hand, and together with the bezel, explains where this watch gets the name Green Fifteen.

The case back features the Bark & Jack logo, surrounded by a textured ring which is taken directly from a pocket knife once owned by Barker's grandfather. Regular viewers may recognise it, as the knife has been a prop in many of his videos, and it looks superb here.

Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW300-1 COSC certified movement powering things, which ensures chronometer-grade operation and 56 hours of power reserve. The watch comes with two different strap options – the titanium Bader bracelet and an exclusive two-piece Bark & Jack rubber strap.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Priced at £2,150 / €2,850 / US$2,995 (approx. AU$4,200), this piece is certainly on the premium end of the brand's remit. Still, it feels worthy of its price tag – the original Lumière remains one of the best watches I've ever tested, and this one builds on that with style.

It's also only going to be available for a limited time. Those looking to snag one should head to the Christopher Ward website before the 12th February 2026 at 3pm GMT, where the order window will close.