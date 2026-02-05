Christopher Ward's latest Rolex-killer is a dive watch designed with a popular YouTuber – and it's only available for one week

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Christopher Ward has teamed up with YouTuber, Adrian Barker, to create an incredible new dive watch.
Dubbed the 'Green Fifteen', this one looks like a certified Rolex-killer – but you'll need to act fast to secure one.
After the launch of the Christopher Ward C60 Clipper GMT just last week, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the brand might go quiet for a spell. It's not the case, though, as it's back with another new release.
This one is a dive watch crafted in collaboration with popular YouTube channel, Bark and Jack. The channel is run by Adrian Barker, who has famously owned and used Rolex Submariner's in the past.
That's important, because this collaboration is designed to deliver Barker's personal vision of the ultimate dive watch. As you'd expect, then, this one should be good.
Based on the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière model, the Green Fifteen packs in a host of minor changes which come directly from Barker himself. That includes a change to the indices, which are still crafted from Globolight, but use circles at the 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11 o'clock positions, for improved orientation.
The uni-directional bezel features a two tone design, with green Super-LumiNova used for the first 15 minutes and blue for the remaining 45. That green tone is also used on the Globolight minutes hand, and together with the bezel, explains where this watch gets the name Green Fifteen.
The case back features the Bark & Jack logo, surrounded by a textured ring which is taken directly from a pocket knife once owned by Barker's grandfather. Regular viewers may recognise it, as the knife has been a prop in many of his videos, and it looks superb here.
Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW300-1 COSC certified movement powering things, which ensures chronometer-grade operation and 56 hours of power reserve. The watch comes with two different strap options – the titanium Bader bracelet and an exclusive two-piece Bark & Jack rubber strap.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at £2,150 / €2,850 / US$2,995 (approx. AU$4,200), this piece is certainly on the premium end of the brand's remit. Still, it feels worthy of its price tag – the original Lumière remains one of the best watches I've ever tested, and this one builds on that with style.
It's also only going to be available for a limited time. Those looking to snag one should head to the Christopher Ward website before the 12th February 2026 at 3pm GMT, where the order window will close.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.