A Week on the Wrist with the Clemence Watches Munro – simply one of the best value options in modern watchmaking

If the increasing popularity of watches like the Rolex Explorer and the Tudor Ranger – coupled with the ever-present popularity of the Hamilton Khaki Field range – tells us anything, it's that there has never been a better time to offer a simple, beautiful watch.

I've long been an ambassador for the excellence of the British watch industry, and in my opinion, the Clemence Watches Munro looks like one of the very best. I briefly got a hand on one at the British Watchmakers' Day event a couple of years ago, and I've longed for more ever since.

Recently, my prayers were answered, and I got the opportunity to spend a few weeks in the company of a beautiful, yellow-dialled Munro model. Can it stand the test of time and remain a solid pick for all occasions? Let's find out.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Clemence Watches Munro: key specs

Before even seeing one of these watches, the spec sheet looks incredibly attractive. A 37.5mm case diameter is nicely proportioned, with a vintage feel that doesn't stray into 'too small' territory.

That's met with a delightful case height of just 10mm, which is fantastically wearable. In fact, it should wear even better than that –the case measures just 9.25mm tall, with the remaining three quarters of a millimetre made up of the crystal.

Inside, the piece is powered by a Miyota 9039 movement. That's a solid, reliable third-party calibre, and should offer around 42 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.

The case and bracelet is crafted from stainless steel, with a neat taper on the bracelet and micro-adjustment for a perfect fit. It's also water resistant to 150m – not exactly dive watch territory, but more than capable of keeping pace with your extreme pursuits.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the coolest feature here, though, is that Clemence Watches will plant a UK native tree for each watch sold. That makes the company climate positive – a real rarity and something which deserves credit from the off.

(Image credit: Clemence Watches)

What is the Clemence Watches Munro like on the wrist?

As you might expect after reading through that spec sheet, first impressions are simply out of this world. It's what I call an 'oh-no' watch – because you pop it on, and quickly say something to yourself along the lines of "Oh, no! I can already feel my wallet getting lighter and my watch box getting more crowded."

Jokes aside, it really is effortlessly easy to wear. The smaller case diameter and slim height means that it simply melts away in use. If you were looking to utilise the model as an everyday watch, it'd be really well suited.

My review unit came with the yellow dial colour, Highland Amber. It's the most colourful single-shade dial option the brand offers, and is a really nice shade – more custard than lemon, and just beautiful to look at.

I must say, though, I think my personal choice would be far more mundane. See, while it's not as appealing right off the bat, the black dial version of this watch could be a brilliant strap monster watch – one which can suit a variety of different strap types.

As someone who has recently bolstered their watch strap collection by an order of magnitude, this piece – with its simple, classic dial design and 20mm lug width – just cries out to be paired with all sorts of different accessories.

For me, the 150m water resistance is also a really neat feature. Dive watches tend to kick off at about 200m, so you're talking about something not too far removed from that, but in a much slimmer and more wearable case shape. It's perfect for the adventures of most people.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Clemence Watches Munro worth the money?

To snag yourself one of these watches, you'll need to fork out £525 (approx. €600 / US$710 / AU$1,035) for the model on a rubber strap, or £599 (approx. €690 / US$810 / AU$1,185) for one on the bracelet. Personally, I'd say the extra cash for the bracelet model is well worth it here, as it's a really great design.

Either way, though, that is unquestionably good value. There are a only handful of watches like this – where the value on offer really outstrips the price tag.

If I'd recently bought myself a Rolex Explorer or something similar, this watch would be causing me to take a long look in the mirror.