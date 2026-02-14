I test watches for a living – here are 5 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak alternatives for every budget

If you're a fan of watches and watch trends, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak will certainly be on your radar. The iconic octagonal design was crafted by the legendary Gerald Genta, and is considered to be one of the pillars of the watch industry.

In recent years, the popularity of the model has been undeniable. Everyone from movie stars to footballers; rappers to comedians can be seen with a Royal Oak on the wrist, and that kind of presence has spawned a world of lookalikes.

Of course, not all are made equal, but fear not. I've drawn on my wealth of experience in reviewing watches to hand-select five of the very best pieces which nail the vibe, to help ensure your hard-earned cash is only going to the very best watches.

1. Tissot PRX

(Image credit: Tissot)

No list of Royal Oak-alikes would be complete without the OG. While some will defend the Tissot PRX – it has a heritage all of its own, don't you know? – it's hard to ignore just how on the nose the automatic versions were, complete with a waffle dial.

Still, don't let that put you off. If you're on a tight budget, it's hard to look elsewhere, with the PRX offering the kind of value-for-money which is incredibly important for most people.

2. Citizen Zenshin

(Image credit: Citizen)

An unsung hero in this space, the Citizen Zenshin deserves a lot of credit. Packing in an automatic movement, a titanium case and bracelet and a small seconds register gives this integrated bracelet sports watch an awful lot of personality.

Even at the retail price, I think this one is an excellent buy. But I've managed to find it on a deal right now, which shaves over £100 off the price. That is, frankly, unmissable.

3. Christopher Ward The Twelve

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The Christopher Ward The Twelve is one of my personal favourite pieces in this space. It manages to proudly wear its heart on its sleeve, without being a direct rip-off, and actually feels like it has a personality all of it's own.

It's a marked step up from watches like the Tissot PRX – which, of course, it should be, given the price difference – and if you've got the extra budget, I'd wholeheartedly recommend you give this one a look.

4. Zenith Defy 36mm

(Image credit: Zenith)

If you've got a decent chunk to spend on a watch, Zenith is always worth a look. The brand is steeped in history, with some of the most iconic movements and designs out there.

For me, the Defy Skyline 36 is one of those Goldilocks watches, which is just perfect for everyday wear. The price point is really attractive for a luxury watch, too, ensuring you can add a quality piece to your collection without having to break the bank.

5. Gerald Charles Masterlink

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Gerald Charles Masterlink: £21,000 at Goldsmiths The Gerald Charles Masterlink is a cousin to the Royal Oak, and shows of Genta's design wizardry.

As the only piece on this list which was also designed by Mr Genta himself, the Gerald Charles Masterlink is part of a special breed. The design is simply fantastic, with a custom bracelet that keeps the case dimensions consistent with others from the brand.

As someone who gets hands on with a lot of watches, I can say that this is one of the very best I've ever used. The dimensions are perfect, with a slim case and a mesmerising movement, while the dial feels familiar yet unique. If I ever have a sudden windfall, the first sign will be one of these on my wrist, and if you've got the cash to seriously consider it, I really can't recommend it enough.