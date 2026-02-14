I test watches for a living – here are 5 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak alternatives for every budget

The iconic Royal Oak shape has spawned a generation of copycats – but which are actually worth your cash?

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Features
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

If you're a fan of watches and watch trends, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak will certainly be on your radar. The iconic octagonal design was crafted by the legendary Gerald Genta, and is considered to be one of the pillars of the watch industry.

In recent years, the popularity of the model has been undeniable. Everyone from movie stars to footballers; rappers to comedians can be seen with a Royal Oak on the wrist, and that kind of presence has spawned a world of lookalikes.

1. Tissot PRX

Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80

(Image credit: Tissot)
Tissot PRX Quartz
Tissot PRX Quartz: was £335 now £299 at Beaverbrooks

The Tissot PRX can be a bargain – especially with discounts like these!

View Deal

No list of Royal Oak-alikes would be complete without the OG. While some will defend the Tissot PRXit has a heritage all of its own, don't you know? – it's hard to ignore just how on the nose the automatic versions were, complete with a waffle dial.

Still, don't let that put you off. If you're on a tight budget, it's hard to look elsewhere, with the PRX offering the kind of value-for-money which is incredibly important for most people.

2. Citizen Zenshin

Citizen Zenshin

(Image credit: Citizen)
Citizen Zenshin
Citizen Zenshin: was £429 now £299.45 at Amazon

Save big on the Citizen Zenshin at Amazon.

View Deal

An unsung hero in this space, the Citizen Zenshin deserves a lot of credit. Packing in an automatic movement, a titanium case and bracelet and a small seconds register gives this integrated bracelet sports watch an awful lot of personality.

Even at the retail price, I think this one is an excellent buy. But I've managed to find it on a deal right now, which shaves over £100 off the price. That is, frankly, unmissable.

3. Christopher Ward The Twelve

The Christopher Ward The Twelve Ice Cream in Yellow

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)
Christopher Ward The Twelve
Christopher Ward The Twelve: £1,050 at christopherward.com

Grab the Christopher Ward The Twelve directly from the brand's website.

View Deal

The Christopher Ward The Twelve is one of my personal favourite pieces in this space. It manages to proudly wear its heart on its sleeve, without being a direct rip-off, and actually feels like it has a personality all of it's own.

It's a marked step up from watches like the Tissot PRX – which, of course, it should be, given the price difference – and if you've got the extra budget, I'd wholeheartedly recommend you give this one a look.

4. Zenith Defy 36mm

Zenith Defy Skyline 36mm

(Image credit: Zenith)
Zenith Defy Skyline 36mm
Zenith Defy Skyline 36mm: was £8,100 now £7,290 at Beaverbrooks

This dinky Zenith watch is the perfect, luxury option in this space.

View Deal

If you've got a decent chunk to spend on a watch, Zenith is always worth a look. The brand is steeped in history, with some of the most iconic movements and designs out there.

For me, the Defy Skyline 36 is one of those Goldilocks watches, which is just perfect for everyday wear. The price point is really attractive for a luxury watch, too, ensuring you can add a quality piece to your collection without having to break the bank.

The Gerald Charles Masterlink on a wrist

(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Gerald Charles Masterlink
Gerald Charles Masterlink: £21,000 at Goldsmiths

The Gerald Charles Masterlink is a cousin to the Royal Oak, and shows of Genta's design wizardry.

View Deal

As the only piece on this list which was also designed by Mr Genta himself, the Gerald Charles Masterlink is part of a special breed. The design is simply fantastic, with a custom bracelet that keeps the case dimensions consistent with others from the brand.

As someone who gets hands on with a lot of watches, I can say that this is one of the very best I've ever used. The dimensions are perfect, with a slim case and a mesmerising movement, while the dial feels familiar yet unique. If I ever have a sudden windfall, the first sign will be one of these on my wrist, and if you've got the cash to seriously consider it, I really can't recommend it enough.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.