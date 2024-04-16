Hands on with the Gerald Charles Masterlink – Genta-designed perfection

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you may have noticed a whole lot more of them appearing recently. That's no coincidence, either.

Recently, Watches and Wonders 2024 took place in Geneva. That's a massive trade show dedicated to the best new timepieces on the market from a host of different brands. Those range from household names like Rolex, through to some more obscure brands.

Sitting much closer to the latter is this Gerald Charles Masterlink. The brand is unlikely to be a household name to many – but this release suggests they probably should be.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Masterlink is the first integrated bracelet watch from the brand. Why is that significant? Well, the brand was started by watch designing legend, Gerald Genta.

His other work includes significant pieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillippe Nautilus. Those are pretty much the heaviest of heavy hitters in that space, so any new model bearing his design work is worth noticing.

Let's kick off with a quick breakdown of the specs on offer here. The medical-grade 316L stainless steel case is 38x38mm here. That's a crucial measurement, as the design is based on a square, rather than the rectangle of other models.

It's also just 7.99mm thick. That's preposterously slim, and makes for a really dreamy wearing experience.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Then, there's the bracelet itself. With the iconic Maestro "smile" at the 6 o'clock position, that proved to be quite the challenge. The aim of the brand was to preserve the curvature of that iconic design element, while also fitting in with the flatter edge at 12 o'clock.

The result is a bracelet with links which vary in curvature around the circumference. That gives a flat link at the top, while the curved edge flows into links of progressively less shallow curvature.

It's a really sleek design. What's more, it's really comfortable. The links drape beautifully around the wrist, resulting in a great fit.

That's only accentuated by the case design. That 38mm square case is lovely and slim on the wrist, making it easy to wear for absolutely anybody.

I have relatively small wrists, which always makes an integrated bracelet a daunting prospect. They often protrude much further, making it a tough wearing experience. That couldn't be further from the case here, making it one of the best integrated bracelet watches for those with small wrists.

Its worth goes far beyond that, though. In a world where the popular watches of this ilk are unobtainable for most people, having a stellar alternative is great for the market overall.

This watch unquestionably has the design, the finishing and the heritage to compete on that level. It's part of the reason why this is one of T3's Best in Show at Watches and Wonders.