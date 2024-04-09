Watches and Wonders 2024 LIVE: the latest timepieces from Tudor, Rolex, TAG Heuer and more

Refresh

New Panerai Submersibles (Image credit: Panerai) Panerai has expanded its popular Submersible collection in partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing race. The most exciting new watch from Panerai is the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405. This watch marks the first 45mm Submersible to feature a tourbillon complication and to combine a tourbillon with Carbotech. Another dazzling addition is the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech PAM01466. Powered by the P.900 calibre, the new Submerisble has a bidirectional rotation and balance wheel, and is made from Ti-Ceramitech material that took seven years to research and develop. The Ti-Ceramitech material can withstand high pressure and temperatures, is water resistant up to 50 bar and is available in a blue dial or white dial variation.

Bell & Ross expands BR 05 range (Image credit: Bell & Ross) For Watches and Wonders, Bell & Ross is expanding its BR 05 range with the introduction of black ceramic. A robust material, the use of ceramic in the new Bell & Ross BR 05 makes it resistant to scratches and corrosion, and makes it harder yet lighter than steel. The Bell & Ross BR 05 Black Ceramic is the first BR 05 auto self-winding model with a 41-mm case. It's powered by the calibre BR-CAL.321-1 and has a 54-hour power reserve. The black sunray dial showcases skeletonised hour and minute hands filled with white Super-LumiNova and a rhodium-plated seconds hand completes the look.

Montblanc Iced Sea plunges to new depths (Image credit: Montblanc) Montblanc has released multiple novelties at Watches and Wonders, including the new Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810. The dive watch has been engineered to withstand extreme depths, and is able to go underwater down to 4,810 metres, the same height as the Mont Blanc mountain. The Montblanc Iced Sea 0 Oxygen Deep 4810 is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MB 29.29, and has zero oxygen inside the case to eliminate fogging and oxidisation during extreme temperatures. With a 43mm titanium case, the watch has a shield that protects the crown, a bold blue coloured dial, 3D engraved caseback and an interchangeable strap. Other Montblanc novelties to watch out for are Iced Sea models in red and bronze, as well as the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen CARBO2 and Montblanc 1858 The Unveiled Minerva Monopusher Chronograph.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin) Vacheron Constantin has unveiled the latest iteration of the Overseas watch, with a serious upgrade to the stunning design. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas has a new bold green dial and pink gold case, and comes in four different sizes and models, including a 41mm case with standard date, 35mm diamond-encrusted model, dual-time and chronograph. Depending on your preferences, you can treat yourself to stunning diamonds or keep it technical with the Overseas Chronograph. The latter has a 5200 movement with 52 hours of power reserve, three subdials, and a date window and counters.

It's all about Rolex's Perpetuals (Image credit: Rolex) Everyone awaits eagerly for Rolex's new novelties and this year, Rolex has really outdone itself. From the watchmaker, we have six new timepieces that feature new dials, bracelets, and mark the first time Rolex has made a deep-sea divers watch in yellow gold (we're seeing a pattern here!). First, we have two Oyster-steel versions of the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, one with an Oyster bracelet and the other with a Jubilee bracelet. Both have a 24-hour graduated two-colour Cerachrom bezel with grey and black ceramic. Secondly, Rolex has also introduced new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 and the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36. The dials have been reimagine and finely worked, including white mother of pearl detailing. An exciting new launch from Rolex is the Oyster Perpetual Rolex Deepsea, Rolex's first deep-sea divers’ watch in 18ct yellow gold. It features an 'as-yet-unseen' combination of materials, a 60-minute graduated Cerachrom bezel insert and a stunning blue lacquer dial. Other new novelties from Rolex include a Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Perpetual 1908 and Oyster Perpetual Sky‑Dweller. Rolex is really treating us this year!

Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium explores uncharted territories (Image credit: Arnold & Son) Known for its overly elaborate and intricate dials, Arnold & Son has released the Longitude Titanium, a marked difference from its trademark designs. Inspired by John Arnold, the brand's namesake, the Longitude Titanium is a COSC-certified chronometer watch with sports-chic and marine accents. The new Longitude Titanium is (unsurprisingly) made from titanium and has an integrated bracelet, another new feature from Arnold & Son. The 42.5mm watch is inspired by sailing and boats which you can see included in the design. The watch uses a A&S6302 self-winding calibre movement, and comes in three different dial colours.

Tudor launches first entirely solid gold dive watch (Image credit: Tudor) Much like TAG Heuer, Tudor has also unveiled four new novelties at Watches and Wonders, the most exciting of which is an entirely solid gold dive watch. The first of its kind, the Black Bay 58 18K comes in full yellow gold, and features a three-link yellow gold bracelet which is a major milestone for a Tudor diving watch. You can never get enough gold, which is why the Black Bay 58 18K has solid yellow gold hands and hour markers, alongside the bracelet. The watch also weighs 193 grams, making it the heaviest Tudor watch in the collection. Alongside the new Black Bay gold dive watch, Tudor has also unveiled a new Black Bay in monochrome and a Master Chronometer certified Black Bay 58 GMT. The latter has a glossy bidirectional bezel, manufacture calibre and a 39mm case with rubber strap. The fourth novelty from Tudor is a reimagining of the Clair De Rose with a new 'Tudor Blue' dial. A nod to the signature look from Tudor in the 1960s, the watch comes in three case sizes and shoppers can choose between a Roman numeral or eight diamond dial variation.