Forget Rolex – Tudor’s new Black Bay GMT is the star of the show

QUICK SUMMARY At Watches and Wonders, Tudor has unveiled four novelties, many of which join the popular Black Bay family. The most notable releases include a Black Bay 58 GMT with Coke colouring and the Black Bay 58 18K, an entirely solid gold dive watch. Tudor has also presented a reimagining of the Clair De Rose with a ‘Tudor Blue’ dial and a monochrome version of the Black Bay.

The annual Watches and Wonders 2024 event is here, and it hasn’t disappointed with its exciting new novelties. One of the most popular watchmakers, Tudor has marked the occasion by unveiling four new watches, including an exciting new Black Bay 58 GMT and a solid gold dive watch .

The first new edition to the Tudor Black Bay family is the Black Bay 58 GMT. In keeping with Rolex and Tudor predictions , Tudor has waved goodbye to red and blue ‘Pepsi’ colouring and has embraced the colours of Coca Cola (although our expert thought it would be Rolex to do this, rather than Tudor).

The new midsize Black Bay GMT watch has a black and burgundy ‘Coke’ bidirectional bezel insert, complete with a gilt 24-hour scale and a domed black dial. With a 39mm case, the watch’s design is inspired by the original Tudor divers watches and is named after the year where the first Tudor dive watch became waterproof to 200 metres.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The Black Bay GMT watch is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5450-U, and features the winding crown with Tudor Rose, that’s long been a fan favourite. Aside from the black and red colouring, the dial of the Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT has gilted accents on the hands and hour markers on the face and bezel. The watch also has ‘Snowflake’ hands, which were first introduced in 1969 and are finished with Super-LumiNova.

Another exciting new release from Tudor is the Black Bay 58 18K. An entirely solid gold dive watch, the Black Bay 58 18K comes in yellow gold and has a three-link yellow gold bracelet, a first for a Tudor diving watch. Other yellow gold accents include the hands and hour markers, all of which combine to give the watch a weight of 193 grams, making it the heaviest Tudor watch in the collection. At £27,610, the Black Bay 58 18K is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5400, and also showcases ‘Snowflake’ hands on the golden-green dial.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Other new novelties from Tudor is the new Black Bay in monochrome. It’s Master Chronometer-certified by METAS, and has an inky black dial with rhodium-plated hands and hour markers for a monochromatic look.

Straying away from Black Bay and adding some colour, Tudor has revisited its Clair De Rose collection and added a new ‘Tudor Blue’ dial that’s been a signature since the 1960s. The new Clair De Rose is available in three different sizes and two design variations: Roman numerals and an eight diamond dial variation.