New Tudor Pelagos Chrono is pretty in pink

Quick Summary Tudor just unveiled a new watch to celebrate the Giro d'Italia. But with just 300 pieces being made, you'll have to act fast to get one.

If you're a fan of the best watches out there, you'll almost certainly know of Tudor. The Rolex sister brand is synonymous with value in the modern age, offering a range of well-built pieces at prices which are less eye-watering.

Alongside the recent Miami Grand Prix, the brand unveiled a new Black Bay Chrono variant to celebrate its partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 team. Now, it has unveiled another new chronograph – and I think this one is even better!

Designed to celebrate the Giro d'Italia cycling race, the model is a Pelagos FXD Chrono, adorned with signature pink accents. For those who aren't mad on two-wheeled pursuits, that represents the Maglia Rosa – pink jersey – which is given to the race winner.

It's also a shade which has become synonymous with Tudor. The brand also sponsors the Inter Miami football team, which plays in a similarly shaded pink kit. That collaboration has spawned some noteworthy pieces, including the pink Black Bay Chronograph.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Here, users can enjoy a 43mm carbon composite case. That might sound large to some, though as I found out by testing every Tudor at Watches and Wonders, it's actually remarkably wearable.

A Calibre MT5813 sits inside, offering chronometer-grade accuracy and a 70-hour power reserve. Of course, it also offers a full chronograph function – perfect for keeping track of your timings.

Those pink accents can be spotted all over the dial and the strap, and contrast nicely with the stark black found everywhere else. It's a good-looking thing, and should be easy for most to wear with confidence.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Limited to just 300 pieces and priced at just £4,650 (approx. €5,500 / US$6,200 / AU$9,600) this watch will almost certainly be a hard one to get hold of. It's a brilliant example of a watchmaking partnership done right – just enough for those who know, not too much for those who don't. What more could you ask for?