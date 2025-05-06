Tudor’s new Black Bay Chrono is an F1-inspired watch with a carbon fibre twist

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has debuted a new Black Cay Chrono in partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a lightweight case that’s made of carbon fibre, and is priced at £6,260.

Tudor has just announced its latest Black Bay Chrono watch, in collaboration with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team. The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is crafted from carbon fibre, making it one of the lightest racing chronographs debuted for this year’s Formula 1 season.

Since the 1950s, Tudor has been associated with motorsports, and for 2025’s racing season, the watch manufacturer has teamed up with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team for the second year in a row. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” keeps many of the watch ’s original design, but introduces aesthetics inspired by its ongoing partnership.

The most exciting part of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is its carbon fibre material, that’s been introduced to the case, chronograph subcounters and bezel. Measuring 42mm, the case which is typically crafted in stainless steel has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, making it the ideal timepiece to zoom around a racetrack.

The case of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is accompanied by a fixed carbon fibre bezel with tachymetric scale, a crown imprinted with a Tudor rose and two pushers flanked on either side. The carbon fibre gives the watch a rugged rock-like texture that makes the dial of the watch standout more prominently.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Speaking of the dial, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a domed ‘racing white’ dial that’s inspired by the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team 2025 car. A ring around the outside is displayed in royal blue, and a date window sits at six o’clock.

The dial has two carbon fibre sub-counters, one 45-minute counter, and a small seconds counter. White and black circles indicate the hours on the watch, and the snowflake hands are shown in Super-LumiNova.

Powered by the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 movement, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a 70 hour power reserve. The watch is finished with a black and blue hybrid strap, complete with carbon fibre end links.

