Tudor’s new Black Bay Chrono is an F1-inspired watch with a carbon fibre twist
Tudor partners with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team on new Black Bay Chrono
QUICK SUMMARY
Tudor has debuted a new Black Cay Chrono in partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team.
The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a lightweight case that’s made of carbon fibre, and is priced at £6,260.
Tudor has just announced its latest Black Bay Chrono watch, in collaboration with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team. The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is crafted from carbon fibre, making it one of the lightest racing chronographs debuted for this year’s Formula 1 season.
Since the 1950s, Tudor has been associated with motorsports, and for 2025’s racing season, the watch manufacturer has teamed up with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team for the second year in a row. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” keeps many of the watch’s original design, but introduces aesthetics inspired by its ongoing partnership.
The most exciting part of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is its carbon fibre material, that’s been introduced to the case, chronograph subcounters and bezel. Measuring 42mm, the case which is typically crafted in stainless steel has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, making it the ideal timepiece to zoom around a racetrack.
The case of the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is accompanied by a fixed carbon fibre bezel with tachymetric scale, a crown imprinted with a Tudor rose and two pushers flanked on either side. The carbon fibre gives the watch a rugged rock-like texture that makes the dial of the watch standout more prominently.
Speaking of the dial, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a domed ‘racing white’ dial that’s inspired by the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team 2025 car. A ring around the outside is displayed in royal blue, and a date window sits at six o’clock.
The dial has two carbon fibre sub-counters, one 45-minute counter, and a small seconds counter. White and black circles indicate the hours on the watch, and the snowflake hands are shown in Super-LumiNova.
Powered by the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 movement, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” has a 70 hour power reserve. The watch is finished with a black and blue hybrid strap, complete with carbon fibre end links.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is available to buy now for £6,260. The watch is limited to just 2,025 pieces, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C12 Loco – when The Twelve and a Bel Canto love each other very much...
The Christopher Ward C12 Loco is another haute horologie knockout from the British brand
-
Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 hands-on – a rare watch with a lot under the hood
The watch is only available to those who buy the corresponding 911
-
Alpina unveils its first ever all-titanium watch
The Alpiner Extreme gets a lightweight makeover
-
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches feature a Samurai and astronaut
Louis Vuitton debuts Tambour collection, and they’re the most unusual watches we’ve seen
-
"If you stand still, you get run over – especially in the middle of the road" – Christopher Ward CEO and COO talk innovation and the C12 Loco
EXCLUSIVE: T3 sits down with Christopher Ward's CEO and COO ahead of the C12 Loco launch
-
One of my favourite watches of last year just got even more delectable
The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is even sweeter in this rose gold case
-
New Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition has one feature I wish more watches had
And it comes with a three-day immersive experience
-
New Christopher Ward C12 Loco marks the dawn of a new era for the brand
It features a new movement and an open balance