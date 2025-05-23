TAG Heuer celebrates the Monaco Grand Prix with three stunning watches


TAG Heuer just became the first ever title partner of the Monaco Grand Prix.

To celebrate, they've unveiled a trio of new watches.

When TAG Heuer was unveiled as the official timekeeper of the Formula One series earlier this year, it was a landmark moment. The brand – which has been synonymous with motoring brilliance for decades – returned for its 75th anniversary.

That's not the end of the groundbreaking moments, either. For the first time in its near 100-year history, the Grand Prix de Monaco will feature a title partner – TAG Heuer.

Of course, such a momentous occasion couldn't go unmarked – with the brand launching three new variants of the TAG Heuer Monaco to sit alongside the news.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph



These aren't just your common or garden models, either. There are brand new materials and retro-inspired designs around every turn.

Let's kick off with a new split-seconds chronograph in a brand new material. Called TH-Titanium, it's essentially a heat-treated titanium alloy which offers a unique look and aerospace-grade performance.

Even the pieces of the TH81-00 calibre are crafted from titanium for ultra lightness, while a sapphire dial is employed to showcase it all. That uses a 5Hz beat rate, too, and offers a minimum of 55 hours of power reserve.

Tag Heuer Monaco x Gulf


Next up is a limited edition Monaco Gulf chronograph. Using the iconic colour palette of the Gulf racing logo, this piece is limited to just 971 pieces, which will likely make it a quick seller.

It features the Calibre 11 movement inside, and is cased in Grade 2 titanium, but honestly the specs will take a back seat here. It's simply beautiful, and there really is no better reason to buy a watch.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch


Last, but not least, is the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch. That's designed to look like the classic Heuer stopwatches which were used as a method of timing drivers back in the day. Those models have become increasingly popular in recent years, making this a masterstroke from the brand.

The stopwatch functionality here comes in the form of a full chronograph, courtesy of the same Calibre 11 movement found in the Gulf model above. It makes use of the same grade 2 titanium case as well, albeit with a black DLC coating. That one is also limited, though there's no word of how many pieces are being crafted.

