TAG Heuer celebrates the Monaco Grand Prix with three stunning watches
Including new materials and old beauties
Quick Summary
TAG Heuer just became the first ever title partner of the Monaco Grand Prix.
To celebrate, they've unveiled a trio of new watches.
When TAG Heuer was unveiled as the official timekeeper of the Formula One series earlier this year, it was a landmark moment. The brand – which has been synonymous with motoring brilliance for decades – returned for its 75th anniversary.
That's not the end of the groundbreaking moments, either. For the first time in its near 100-year history, the Grand Prix de Monaco will feature a title partner – TAG Heuer.
Of course, such a momentous occasion couldn't go unmarked – with the brand launching three new variants of the TAG Heuer Monaco to sit alongside the news.
These aren't just your common or garden models, either. There are brand new materials and retro-inspired designs around every turn.
Let's kick off with a new split-seconds chronograph in a brand new material. Called TH-Titanium, it's essentially a heat-treated titanium alloy which offers a unique look and aerospace-grade performance.
Even the pieces of the TH81-00 calibre are crafted from titanium for ultra lightness, while a sapphire dial is employed to showcase it all. That uses a 5Hz beat rate, too, and offers a minimum of 55 hours of power reserve.
Next up is a limited edition Monaco Gulf chronograph. Using the iconic colour palette of the Gulf racing logo, this piece is limited to just 971 pieces, which will likely make it a quick seller.
It features the Calibre 11 movement inside, and is cased in Grade 2 titanium, but honestly the specs will take a back seat here. It's simply beautiful, and there really is no better reason to buy a watch.
Last, but not least, is the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch. That's designed to look like the classic Heuer stopwatches which were used as a method of timing drivers back in the day. Those models have become increasingly popular in recent years, making this a masterstroke from the brand.
The stopwatch functionality here comes in the form of a full chronograph, courtesy of the same Calibre 11 movement found in the Gulf model above. It makes use of the same grade 2 titanium case as well, albeit with a black DLC coating. That one is also limited, though there's no word of how many pieces are being crafted.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
