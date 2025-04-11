Breitling adds two new Top Time chronographs celebrates the legacy of cycling legends

Quick Summary Breitling just launched a new duo of Top Time chronographs. Those are dedicated to the legacies of two historic cyclists.

It's been a busy few weeks for Breitling. The brand has unveiled a stash of new watches and famous brand ambassadors to bolster its catalogue.

Most of those have been found in the Top Time range, including a first-of-its-kind time-only model. That one launched on the wrist of American actor, Austin Butler, who is the brand's latest ambassador.

Now, there's some new models being added to the collection to celebrate the legacy of two iconic cyclists. Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali battled valiantly throughout the 1940s and 1950s, and both were ambassadors for Breitling, which was the official timekeeper at the time.

(Image credit: Breitling)

To celebrate their lives and legacies, the Breitling B01 Top Time Chronograph is imagined in two new colourways. Each is designed based on the designs of the bikes and jerseys of each of the riders.

Both of the models sit within a 41mm stainless steel case. Those stand 13.3mm tall on the wrist, which is quite slender for a fully automatic chronograph.

You'll also find 100m of water resistance on offer. Again, that's fairly uncommon for watches like this, which often have to give up some of their water resistant properties due to the nature of the chronograph pushers.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The Fausto Coppi model is definitely the more eye-catching of the two. That sports a turquoise minute track and chronograph sub-dials set on a white dial. You can get it with a stainless steel mesh bracelet, but the real power play is the calfskin leather strap which is a matching shade of turquoise. You'll need shades for this one.

The Gino Bartali edition is much more 'normal' to look at. A deep blue dial is flanked by a white minute track, with matching sub-dials inside. You'll find the same strap options on offer here too, though the deep blue calfskin leather will go a little more under the radar than its turquoise counterpart.

Both models are limited to just 750 pieces worldwide, meaning they'll be a little tougher to get hold of. There's no word on pricing right now, but we'd expect them to be fairly reasonable – perfect, whether you're a cycling fan or just enjoy a new and exciting colour option.