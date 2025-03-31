Breitling races ahead with new collection of chronographs

Quick Summary After launching a time-only version just days ago, Breitling is back with a new collection of Top Time chronographs. Those are limited edition models, and include a Martini Racing special edition.

There are few brands where simply unveiling a time-only watch is a big deal. Normally, those watches represent the cornerstone of the catalogue for brands, and are often some of the first pieces produced.

Not so for Breitling. The brand's synonymy with chronographs made the recent unveiling of the Breitling Top Time time-only piece a significant occurrence.

Fear not, though – the brand is returning to business as usual, with a limited edition collection of chronographs in the same family. The Breitling Top Time B01 Racing comes in two finish options, as well as a third crafted in collaboration with Martini Racing.

All three are limited to just 750 pieces, making this something of a scarcity. The models sit within a 38mm case crafted from stainless steel. Those also sit just 13.3mm tall on the wrist, which should make this a really wearable piece – especially note-worthy for a chronograph.

(Image credit: Breitling)

In other unusual-in-chronograph-terms news, the case is water resistant to 100m. Inside, the Breitling B01 movement offers 70 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. It's also a COSC-certified chronometer, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that your watch is fantastically accurate.

You'll find the standard models available in black and green dial variants, both with a white chronograph surround. That's an oval shaped marker in the middle of the dial, and serves to separate the chronograph sub-dials neatly.

The Martini special edition features a white dial, and the central chronograph marker is deep blue. Of course, it also features the iconic Martini racing stripes, which adorn the centre of the dial, right beneath the hands.

Prices start at £5,950 (approx. $7.700 / AU$12,250) which is wholly reasonable for a watch of this calibre. Throw in the limited nature of their production, and this looks like a really solid option for those seeking a chronograph with strong specs and a reasonable price tag.