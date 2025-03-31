Breitling races ahead with new collection of chronographs
The Top Time range returns to business as usual
Quick Summary
After launching a time-only version just days ago, Breitling is back with a new collection of Top Time chronographs.
Those are limited edition models, and include a Martini Racing special edition.
There are few brands where simply unveiling a time-only watch is a big deal. Normally, those watches represent the cornerstone of the catalogue for brands, and are often some of the first pieces produced.
Not so for Breitling. The brand's synonymy with chronographs made the recent unveiling of the Breitling Top Time time-only piece a significant occurrence.
Fear not, though – the brand is returning to business as usual, with a limited edition collection of chronographs in the same family. The Breitling Top Time B01 Racing comes in two finish options, as well as a third crafted in collaboration with Martini Racing.
All three are limited to just 750 pieces, making this something of a scarcity. The models sit within a 38mm case crafted from stainless steel. Those also sit just 13.3mm tall on the wrist, which should make this a really wearable piece – especially note-worthy for a chronograph.
In other unusual-in-chronograph-terms news, the case is water resistant to 100m. Inside, the Breitling B01 movement offers 70 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. It's also a COSC-certified chronometer, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that your watch is fantastically accurate.
You'll find the standard models available in black and green dial variants, both with a white chronograph surround. That's an oval shaped marker in the middle of the dial, and serves to separate the chronograph sub-dials neatly.
The Martini special edition features a white dial, and the central chronograph marker is deep blue. Of course, it also features the iconic Martini racing stripes, which adorn the centre of the dial, right beneath the hands.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Prices start at £5,950 (approx. $7.700 / AU$12,250) which is wholly reasonable for a watch of this calibre. Throw in the limited nature of their production, and this looks like a really solid option for those seeking a chronograph with strong specs and a reasonable price tag.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
M5 iPad Pro on schedule for release this year, claims expert
Apple's best tablet is reportedly getting even more power in late 2025
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I tested Meater’s Pro Duo meat thermometer, and it turns out that two is better than one
The new Meater Pro Duo is my latest cooking essential
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
T3 watch experts give their predictions for Watches and Wonders 2025
Watches and Wonders is round the corner, and here’s what we expect to see…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches just teamed up for a killer moonphase watch
The Celestial combines two of our favourite brands in one watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Jacob & Co launch a gorgeous dual time watch in collaboration with Salman Khan
He's got the whole world on his wrist...
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking
It features all manner of exotic materials
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Louis Vuitton x Kari Voutilainen watch comes with its own trunk – but you won’t get one
Louis Vuitton collaborates with Kari Voutilainen on travel-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Breitling Top Time reimagines a classic in a less complicated form
And it launches on the wrist of a new brand ambassador
By Sam Cross Published
-
Christopher Ward The Twelve size comparison – should you buy the 36mm, 38mm or 40mm variant?
The popular watch comes in more sizes than ever before
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Tissot PRX Rose Gold might be my favourite in the collection
The PRX gets a luxurious new attire
By Sam Cross Published