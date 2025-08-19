Marvel's best movie in years is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected

Quick Summary Thunderbolts* will be available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday 27 August 2025. The Marvel movie is credited as being one of the main drivers for the new wave of improved MCU experiences.

There's little doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost its way over the last few years, with more flops than hits both in theatres and on TV. The Marvels sank without much trace, while Captain America: Brave New World barely made a splash before finding a home on Disney+.

And, as good as some thought they were, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Invasion and Echo seemed to be victims of viewer exhaustion.

But things seem to be on the up. Deadpool's first MCU outing was a box office success, while Daredevil: Born Again was a much welcomed return for the man without fear, and Thunderbolts* reinvigorated interest in the franchise with a witty, sharp take on the superhero group.

Scored a mighty 93% by viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel's loose take on the Suicide Squad was clearly loved on its cinematic release, and you can very soon find out why yourself as it's about to hit Disney+ at last.

Variety reports that the Florence Pugh, David Harbour starrer will arrive on the streaming service next week, from 27 August 2025.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

It's already available to rent or buy via services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, but this will be the first time that you'll be able to watch it at no extra cost (beyond a Disney+ subscription).

You never know, it might reinvigorate your interest in the MCU again – much like it has many others. After all, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is doing the round in cinemas today and also looks the bees knees. Maybe Marvel is back in form. Let's hope so.

How much is Disney+?

There are three Disney+ tiers in the UK, with varying levels of access at different price points.

Disney+ Standard with Ads is supported by commercials and presents all content in 1080p and with 5.1 audio. You can stream on up to two devices simultaneously, but there's no offline viewing included. It costs just £4.99 per month.

Disney+ Standard offers the same picture and audio quality, but adds offline viewing on up to 10 devices. That costs £8.99 per month, £89.90 for a whole year.

Disney+ Premium is the flagship tier with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) video and up to Dolby Atmos audio. It also expands simultaneous streams to four devices, and includes offline viewing too. It is priced at £12.99 per month (£129.90 for a year).

Some regions, including the US, have slightly different plans so check with your local version for more information.