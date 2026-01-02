As we start 2026, it's basically time to prepare for a big streaming war – as all the best streaming services compete to get your eyeballs at the start of the year. Apple TV might not be the biggest player, but it's my favourite of them all, and it dropped a really tasty teaser to round out the end of last year that you might have missed.

As I try to compile a quick list in my head of the shows I've most enjoyed on Apple TV since I became a subscriber a couple of years ago, it's actually not all that easy – there have been plenty. Still, Shrinking is definitely on the list, especially in relation to its extremely strong first season. Now, it's getting a third, and there's a full trailer to enjoy.

The show's going to pick up after the undeniably dramatic ending to the previous season (spoilers ahead). It saw Jimmy (Jason Segel) make a last-second intervention to save the life of Louis, the man who accidentally killed his wife – played by series co-writer Brett Goldstein.

Now, from the looks of things, they'll be catching up more regularly as Jimmy continues to come to terms with what happened, and with the deep guilt that Louis still feels about what he did. Meanwhile, the huge name that likely got the show greenlit is back again – Harrison Ford, as Paul, Jimmy's mentor, who's dealing with his ongoing Parkinson's diagnosis.

In fact, probably the most eye-catching moment in the trailer is a brief glimpse of a cameo from none other than Michael J Fox, the star of the Back to the Future films. He's one of the most high-profile Parkinson's patients ever, and has a huge amount of activism about the subject to fall back on, so his inclusion is super heartening to see.

It all looks like more charming fun, and there will doubtless be subplots and comedic undertows to enjoy as the main stories unfold. I found the second season of the show a little more unbalanced than what came before, so my fingers are crossed for the new episodes when they start on 28 January.