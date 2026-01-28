Apple TV’s Shrinking renewal proves that not cancelling hit shows is helping it grow

There’s a secret to Apple TV’s success right now that comes down to not just the choice of shows it’s commissioning but its faith in them for the long run. Those big-hitting series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Slow Horses and For All Mankind are running to multiple series.

This targeted approach to building content is at odds with the more scattergun approach we’ve seen from other streaming sites, and it’s one that maybe they could all learn from. So many great series have been cut down in their prime, leaving audiences disappointed. That’s rarely happening on Apple TV.

The main Shrinking cast (Image credit: Apple TV)

Case in point, Shrinking, the gentle comedy starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford. The show, created by Segel, along with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (yes, him from Ted Lasso), released the first episode of Season 3 on 28 January 2026, and has already been confirmed for Season 4.

The show sits somewhere between How I Met Your Mother and My Family for me. Wholesome, yet dark and hilarious in places. If you haven’t seen it, it follows Segel, a therapist who has recently lost his wife in a car accident and sees how his relationship with his daughter, work colleagues and friends have their ups and downs.

Shrinking Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

Segel and Ford are, of course, excellent, but it’s stand-out performances from Christa Miller (as Liz the neighbour), Michael Urie (as Brian) and Jessica Williams (as Gaby) that really make it for me.

New episodes of season 3 are debuting every Wednesday from 28 January until 8 April 2026, with the season finale. The best thing is that now you can watch it safe in the knowledge that it won’t be the last. Dates for season 4 are still to be confirmed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors