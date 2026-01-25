3 best Apple TV Originals to binge-watch for free

If you've never subscribed to Apple TV before, you don't know what you're missing.

It's arguably the best streaming service for original shows and movies, especially if you like thrillers and sci-fi. And you won't find any of its programmes available on other platforms.

Thankfully, you can try it out for yourself for free, with a 7-day trial period available for all new members. That is extended to 3 months if you happen to have bought a new Apple device – such as an iPhone 17 or Apple TV 4K box.

That means you can check out some of the best series and films it has to offer without paying a penny – then come back for further seasons if they've tickled your fancy.

Here are three superb shows and movies to binge-watch first – all of which can be crammed into your free week.

Hijack

Hijack is very clearly a British TV show – the first season is a beautifully binge-able six episodes, for starters. But add a bigger budget afforded by being on a streaming giant, and you have something extra special.

Idris Elba plays Sam Nelson, an expert negotiator who gets caught up in a plane hijack (hence the name) and realises that his skills might be of use. However, the thriller takes twists and turns you probably won't see coming, and it turns into something far more than a Die Hard clone.

A second season has recently started on Apple TV too, so this is an ideal time to catch up on the first to see if you fancy extending your membership to carry on the story.

F1 The Movie

Having secured a nomination for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars, F1 The Movie (or just F1 in some regions) should get a new wave of attention. And rightfully so.

While the plot is stock Top Gun / Days of Thunder fare, and there's a highly relaxed take on the rules of Formula One, Brad Pitt shows just how much he's finely maturing into an old school Hollywood great – by playing an old school motor racing great. To great effect.

The racing sequences are also incredible to watch – with some real heart-in-your-mouth moments. You might cringe over certain aspects (whatever happened to practice and qualifying days?) but if you want to want a perfect piece of popcorn cinema, this should be high on your list.

Severance

Even though Pluribus is the sci-fi show on everyone's lips right now, we mustn't forget the brilliance of Severance's first season.

Confusing, comedic and compelling in equal measure, the nine episodes in season 1 are among the best in TV history – not just for its genre.

Centred on a group of employees who have volunteered to have two personalities – one for work, the other for outside the building – the show's layers are slowly peeled back to expose the science fiction thriller lurking beneath.

It is arguably the best thing on Apple TV still today and although each episode is between 40 minutes and an hour long, you'll find yourself wanting to whip your way through them in no time.