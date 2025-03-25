New Breitling Top Time reimagines a classic in a less complicated form
And it launches on the wrist of a new brand ambassador
Quick Summary
Breitling just unveiled its newest watch – and it's a familiar face for many.
It takes the Top Time model and removes the chronograph for a neat, time-only design.
If you're a fan of Breitling, you'll almost certainly be aware of its heritage. The brand has existed since 1884, producing some seriously compelling timepieces.
Still, above all else, the brand is renowned for its chronographs. Whether its the pilot's favourite Navitimer or the cool and classy Premier, the brand is almost always associated with the complication.
Now, it has reimagined one of its classic chronographs in a simpler, time-only format. The Top Time range was first introduced back in the 1960s, and has been a perfect pick for those seeking a classic-looking piece with a chronograph movement inside.
Without the chronograph, the piece is an even more appealing prospect for lovers of a watch with vintage proportions. The 38mm case is the perfect medium for most wrists and looks really classy.
You'll be able to pick from three dial options – blue, green, or a two-tone white and sky blue. Each of those is offered on a choice of leather straps or three-link bracelets, and features a signature orange seconds hand and date aperture magnifier.
Inside, you'll find the new time-only B31 Caliber. That's designed to be precise and reliable, while maintaining a slender profile to ensure minimal case dimensions.
It's a COSC-certified chronometer movement, ensuring the levels of accuracy purveyors of fine timepieces have come to expect. That's just the start, though – Breitling then puts it through the equivalent of 16 years of use.
All of that is topped off by the 78 hour power reserve, which should ensure this is perfectly fit and ready for the modern world. Priced at £4,550 / $5,600 on the leather strap and £4,850 / $5,900 on a metal bracelet, these offer a brilliant option for those seeking a watch with vintage proportions and a storied history.
Austin Butler joins the Breitling squad
If you're thinking you've seen that watch before, you're absolutely right! Actor Austin Butler was spotted wearing one on the red carpet recently, prompting a wave of speculation about just what the mystery piece could be.
Now, not only do we know what the model is, but we also know why Butler had the pleasure of wearing one – the actor is the latest ambassador to join the Breitling ranks.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
