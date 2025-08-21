Shokz OpenDots ONE take on Bose with ultra-light, open-ear design and serious sound
The new buds blend powerful sound, a featherlight design, and Dolby Audio in a slick clip-on form factor
Shokz, the brand best known for its bone conduction headphones, is making a serious move into the open-ear true wireless space with the launch of OpenDots ONE, its smallest, lightest, and arguably most stylish earbuds yet.
Weighing just 6.5g and supported by a flexible titanium JointArc, the earbuds clip gently around the ear without applying any pressure, similar to the excellent Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.
This new form factor not only plays nice with hats, glasses, and earrings, but also prioritises comfort with a soft silicone grip that keeps things secure while remaining virtually unnoticeable.
The streamlined, pebble-sized charging case brings total weight up to just 39g, and wireless charging support adds a premium touch.
There’s also Dynamic Ear Detection, meaning you can wear either bud in either ear, and the audio starts automatically, whichever you grab.
Mighty sound, mini size
Despite their diminutive dimensions, these buds pack a serious audio punch.
Twin 11.8mm drivers, aided by Bassphere and OpenBass 2.0 tech, deliver full-bodied sound with punchy bass and crisp detail.
Dolby Audio support creates a more immersive experience, especially for spatial audio fans, while DirectPitch technology helps keep your music yourself.
Each bud houses two AI-powered beamforming microphones that actively cancel background noise during calls, making these a smart pick for busy commutes or Zoom-heavy workdays.
Add in Bluetooth 5.4, IP54 water resistance (just the buds, not the case), and Multipoint Pairing, and the OpenDots ONE are ready for everyday multitasking and on-the-go listening.
Battery life is competitive too: you get up to 10 hours per charge, and up to 40 hours total with the case. A 10-minute top-up delivers 2 hours of playback, ideal for last-minute sprints to the gym or station.
The Shokz OpenDots ONE are available now in black or grey for £179 in the UK (or $199.95 in the US) via Shokz and select third-party retailers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
