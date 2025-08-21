Shokz OpenDots ONE take on Bose with ultra-light, open-ear design and serious sound

Shokz, the brand best known for its bone conduction headphones, is making a serious move into the open-ear true wireless space with the launch of OpenDots ONE, its smallest, lightest, and arguably most stylish earbuds yet.

Weighing just 6.5g and supported by a flexible titanium JointArc, the earbuds clip gently around the ear without applying any pressure, similar to the excellent Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

This new form factor not only plays nice with hats, glasses, and earrings, but also prioritises comfort with a soft silicone grip that keeps things secure while remaining virtually unnoticeable.

The streamlined, pebble-sized charging case brings total weight up to just 39g, and wireless charging support adds a premium touch.

There’s also Dynamic Ear Detection, meaning you can wear either bud in either ear, and the audio starts automatically, whichever you grab.

Mighty sound, mini size

Despite their diminutive dimensions, these buds pack a serious audio punch.

Twin 11.8mm drivers, aided by Bassphere and OpenBass 2.0 tech, deliver full-bodied sound with punchy bass and crisp detail.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dolby Audio support creates a more immersive experience, especially for spatial audio fans, while DirectPitch technology helps keep your music yourself.

(Image credit: Shokz)

Each bud houses two AI-powered beamforming microphones that actively cancel background noise during calls, making these a smart pick for busy commutes or Zoom-heavy workdays.

Add in Bluetooth 5.4, IP54 water resistance (just the buds, not the case), and Multipoint Pairing, and the OpenDots ONE are ready for everyday multitasking and on-the-go listening.

Battery life is competitive too: you get up to 10 hours per charge, and up to 40 hours total with the case. A 10-minute top-up delivers 2 hours of playback, ideal for last-minute sprints to the gym or station.

The Shokz OpenDots ONE are available now in black or grey for £179 in the UK (or $199.95 in the US) via Shokz and select third-party retailers.