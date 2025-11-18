Forget smart rings – "World's smallest wearable" can track your wellbeing in your ears
Lumia 2 smart earring can track your sleep, temperature, menstrual cycle, and readiness
When you think you've seen everything, a company like Lumia introduces a new wearable that tracks your stats in your ears.
The Lumia 2 weighs less than a gram, yet it can monitor vital health stats, such as sleep, temperature, menstrual cycle, and readiness, and with greater accuracy and continuity, the company claims.
Life after smart rings
“This is what comes after smart rings,” said Daniel Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lumia. “Smart Earrings are the ultimate wearable form factor with new capabilities possible only in the ear, unlocking meaningful medical use case potential in a consumer-first form factor.”
The concept of smart earrings was first conceived with Johns Hopkins, Duke, and Harvard researchers to help patients with chronic blood flow disorders like POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and Long COVID-19.
The Lumia Core smart earring back houses Lumia’s second-gen PreciseLight sensor along with processors, a battery, and more health sensors.
The brand claims that the wearable's location enables it to capture health signals that are impossible to measure with smartwatches or smart rings.
Wear it your way
The earrings feature a new earring back locking system to prevent accidental loss, as well as a swappable battery pack system, allowing users to wear them 24/7 for an uninterrupted tracking experience.
Best of all, you don't need your ear pierced, as the wearable comes in a cuff version, allowing even non-pierced people to enjoy the benefits of ear-based health tracking.
Each battery pack has a battery life of between 5 and 8 days.
Lumia 2 will be supported on both iOS and Android, and will be available in the United States and Canada to start, with more countries to follow.
The original Lumia 1 is also open to orders to the general public. However, certain features like sleep tracking will only be available starting in Lumia 2.
All Lumia 1 members are eligible for free upgrades to Lumia 2 as part of the Edge Access Membership.
Head over to Lumia to find out more.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
