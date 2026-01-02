Samsung's Freestyle+ could be the all-round portable projector we all need in our lives
The latest Freestyle projector is smarter than before and twice as bright
Samsung has announced a new version of its excellent portable projector.
The Freestyle+ comes with a host of AI features, but the big draw here is that it's twice as bright as the previous model.
Samsung's Freestyle portable projector was first unveiled at CES 2022 with a second generation following the year after – and now, on the series' fourth birthday, there's a brand new version. The Freestyle+ is brighter, more flexible and features AI-powered improvements.
It is once again a compact cylinder that's easy to move around, but this time it packs much more brightness: 430 ISO Lumens. That's very bright for such a small projector.
The Freestyle+ also has a 180-degree rotating design that enables you to project images at almost any angle without having to buy mounts or other accessories. And it sports a built-in 360-degree speaker which is Q-Symphony compatible, so you can synchronise it with compatible Samsung soundbars.
Samsung Freestyle+: key features and availability
Samsung is focusing – pun fully intended – on the AI features of the Freestyle+, which come under the banner of AI Optiscreen.
Optiscreen is a collection of automated features for fast setup, including 3D Auto Keystone to reduce distortion, even on corners and uneven surfaces. There's Real-Time Focus too, which keeps the picture pin-sharp as the projector moves or rotates, and Screen Fit, which can automatically adjust the picture size to match the screen if you're using a compatible projector screen.
Wall Calibration is also present, which analyses the colour or pattern of the surface you're projecting onto and adjusts the image to compensate.
On the AI side, we get Vision AI Companion, which integrates Samsung's own Bixby technology with "AI services from global partners". This is claimed to enable more natural, conversational interaction. And there's integrated Samsung TV Plus and the Samsung Gaming Hub.
Samsung hasn't told us the price of The Freestyle+ just yet, but it has confirmed that the projector will be rolled out globally in the first half of 2026. It'll be showing the device at CES 2026 in Las Vegas early next week.
