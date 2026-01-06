XGIMI’s latest premium projector could give Hisense a headache

Quick Summary XGIMI has announced a new lifestyle projector, the Titan Noir Max. Full specifications are yet to be announced, but it appears to be positioned slightly below the flagship Titan projector launched in 2025.

XGIMI has been quietly chipping away at the big projector brands' market share for some time now with clever products such as the ultra-portable XGIMI MoGo 4. Now it's unveiled a new high-end model that could be a serious rival to the likes of Hisense's recently-announced XR10 laser projector.

The Titan Noir Max has a similar design to last year's flagship Titan projector, with a laser light engine, 4K output and IMAX Enhanced.

It's designed to sit between more affordable products, such as the Horizon 20 Max and the premium $3,999 / £3,499 / €3,999 (about AU$5,945) Titan, and it delivers very bright images with high contrast.

(Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI Titan Noir Max: key features

The full specification is yet to be announced, so while the Titan Noir Max has a re-engineered digital micromirror device (DMD) chip that promises "substantially higher light power densities", we don't currently know how bright it actually is.

The existing Titan puts out up to 5,000 lumens, while the new DMD chip should also deliver more consistent performance thanks to improved thermal management.

The Titan Noir Max's key feature a new dynamic IRIS system with an improved lens, with the former delivering native contrast of 10,000:1. The focus is on delivering better control of dark areas and highlights, and XGIMI has briefed journalists that its emphasis is on stability and consistency.

XGIMI says that the Titan Noir Max delivers "the stability, accuracy and reliability required for colour-critical work, studio environments and high-end installations" and it will "turn any blank wall into a cinematic event".

The company hasn't revealed the price or availability at this time, so there's a lot we still don't know, but if it's priced keenly this could be a serious competitor to other lifestyle projectors from the big AV brands.