RayNeo just pulled off a world first for AR glasses

RayNeo has announced the Air 4 Pro, a new generation of display-focused AR glasses that the company says is the world's first lightweight wearable with native HDR10 support.

The launch positions the device as a step toward more premium visual experiences in a segment of personal display tech that is still fast evolving.

Building on the foundations laid by the company's previous products, including RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses, the Air 4 Pro smart glasses are designed as a personal display you can plug into phones, laptops or consoles, projecting a large virtual screen directly in front of your eyes.

RayNeo’s new eyewear differs from the well-hyped smart glasses we’ve seen from Oakley and Ray-Ban, such as the Oakley Meta Vanguard or the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, as it focuses on delivering a high-fidelity wearable display rather than cameras, AI features, or social connectivity.

(Image credit: RayNeo)

However, based on the company’s published specs, the Air 4 Pro appears to outpace many rivals on paper, while arriving at a relatively affordable price.

The brand says a custom Vision 4000 processor enables HDR playback and improved contrast, while the Micro-OLED panel delivers up to 1,200 nits of brightness and a 200,000:1 contrast ratio.

Colour accuracy is said to be “reference-grade” with a Delta E error figure below 2.

Those specs position the Air 4 Pro as a more premium visual upgrade over earlier Air-series models, which prioritised portability and screen size over advanced display processing.

Cinema-style sound without the headphones

The Air 4 Pro features speakers tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, along with redesigned sound channels designed to reduce leakage and improve spatial separation.

As with previous models, the idea is to create a private viewing experience without the need for headphones.

(Image credit: RayNeo)

The glasses weigh around 76g and include adjustable nose pads and arms, while high-frequency PWM dimming is intended to reduce flicker and eye strain during longer viewing sessions.

Prescription lens support is also available via a magnetic insert.

RayNeo is pitching the Air 4 Pro as a portable entertainment and productivity tool, a wearable screen for watching films on the go, gaming on a virtual big display or creating a private workspace when travelling.

The Air 4 Pro is available now at Rayneo, with prices from $299, undercutting many rivals while adding features that push the category closer to mainstream display tech.

Head over to Rayneo for more information.