Samsung’s surprise Unpacked reveal wasn’t a Galaxy phone at all – major new Buds upgrade incoming

Quick Summary In addition to the Galaxy S26 range of phones, Samsung used its Unpacked event in late February to launch two new earbuds: the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The latter has a 'canal design', designed to sit in your ear for best active noise-cancelling (ANC), while the former is designed to sit to the outer part of your ear canal – but also offers ANC. Key to this generational upgrade is the 'premium metal finish', with a 'blade design' that protrudes from the ears. Sound quality is the core focus, too, with Hi-Res Audio supported.

When you think of the best earbuds, or certainly the most popular, a lot of people will say it's Apple's AirPods. But then not everyone is aligned with this ecosystem.

For the best Android phone users, things are a little different, with bundles of choice. Samsung makes a strong case as Android's high-end equivalent, though, with its Galaxy Buds range well respected.

Now, as part of its Unpacked event in late February, the brand has revealed a swish new design for its latest earbuds upgrade: the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The two earbud offerings both feature a premium metal finish, with protruding 'blade design', but the Buds 4 sit in the larger opening of your ears, while the Buds 4 Pro's canal design sit deeper in your ear canals for improved active noise-cancelling (ANC).

Both models offer ANC, though, it'll just be delivered differently based on the degree of seal that you can achieve. Comfort and preference will be a big factor in purchase incentive for most people, knowing which is a preferred style.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Battery life is 5 hours with ANC active (and 19 hours extra included in the case), increasing to 6 hours for the Pro model (with 20 hours extra in its case). An IP54 rating is bettered by the Pro's IP57 – meaning far superior water-resistance in the latter.

Samsung's take with the Buds 4 range, however, is that audio quality is paramount. This, the company claims, is the single biggest factor in driving purchase – it's not ANC nor battery life, the Korean brand's research claims.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As such, the Buds 4 range are High-Res Audio compatible, meaning 24-bit files to 96kHz can be catered for, delivering better audio fidelity than your average streaming service – if you have the source material.

Differentiating said sound quality, however, is a more advanced design in the Pro model. Here you'll find a dedicated woofer for bass, separate to the dedicated tweeter for high-end frequency delivers. The base Buds 4, meanwhile, have a single 11mm driver.

Indeed, Samsung is so confident in these new 'buds that it's offering a 'Buy and Try' promotion. If, before 100 days of purchase, you decide that they're not for you then you can return them for a full refund – which comes direct from Samsung. Now that's confidence.

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro go on sale from 11 March, in tandem with the new Galaxy S26 models, priced at $179 / £159 / AU$299 for the Buds4 Pro, and $249 / £199 / AU$399 for the Buds4.