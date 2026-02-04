Samsung’s 2026 Galaxy Watch lineup is taking shape, but two products are missing

Samsung appears to be gearing up for its next wave of wearables, according to recent leaks.

Listings spotted in the GSMA IMEI database suggest the company is preparing the Galaxy Watch 9 smartwatch alongside a follow-up to its rugged flagship, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The database entries don’t reveal any hardware details or feature upgrades, but their presence aligns neatly with Samsung’s usual release cadence.

It’s not particularly surprising that Samsung is launching new wearables this year, since the company, like Apple, tends to announce new smartwatches at its semi-annual Galaxy Unpacked event around August-September.

What didn’t make the list

However, if the leaks are true, they hint at the omission of two products we were hoping to see this year.

One is a successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the sport-focused model launched in 2022.

Samsung hasn’t publicly announced that it’s ending the Galaxy Watch Pro series as a brand in official press releases or product roadmaps.

If we don’t see a new iteration of the Pro line this year, it’s safe to assume we won’t see an update to the watch, which by all means and purposes has been replaced by the rugged multisport Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Ultra received a minor update for 2025, but the Ultra 2 moniker suggests a more significant update for 2026.

Still no Galaxy Ring follow-up

Another notable omission is the Galaxy Ring 2. The original Galaxy Ring was launched at the height of smart ring hype in 2024.

Since then, the brand hasn’t as much as hinted at a successor to the finger wearable, even though it has released updates as recently as last week.

The lack of a new Galaxy Ring could reflect wider market hesitation, with Apple still showing little to no interest in launching a smart ring of its own.

As a result, rivals such as Samsung may be less inclined to accelerate development in the category, despite the huge growth in smart ring purchases seen last year.

For now, the only certainty is that Samsung will introduce at least one new wearable later this year, and likely more.

In the meantime, the current-generation Galaxy Watch 8 has dropped to £299 at John Lewis (down from £399), with buyers also eligible for a free 12-month Strava subscription worth £54.99 when claimed within 30 days of purchase before 2 April 2026.

