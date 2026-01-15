Samsung’s best Android smartwatch is suddenly hundreds cheaper - and it’s not on Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra has always been the Android's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra - bigger, tougher, longer-lasting, and (usually) wildly expensive compared with the standard Galaxy Watch line. The problem is, most people don’t need that much watch, not at full price anyway.

But right now, the 2025 edition of the flagship wearable has dropped to a level where it’s suddenly competing with regular smartwatch money, not luxury smartwatch money.

I spotted the smartwatch on Woot at an impressive price of $329.99 - down from $649.99 - which is even cheaper than the entry price of Samsung’s own Galaxy Watch 8 (typically $349.99).

Save $320 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): was $649.99 now $329.99 at Woot! Samsung’s top-tier Android smartwatch packs a huge 1.5-inch display, GPS and cellular support, advanced health tracking and serious durability ratings. It’s normally eye-wateringly expensive, but this discount brings it down to the sort of money you’d usually spend on a standard Galaxy Watch.

What's more, you’re getting the Ultra’s full spec sheet, including a sharp 1.5-inch display (480 x 480) that cranks up to a claimed 3,000 nits - the sort of brightness that actually makes a difference if you’re training outdoors.

You’ve also got the full fitness and health offering you’d expect from Samsung’s top-end wearable, too, such as GPS, heart-rate tracking, workout modes, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, SOS features, and more.

Battery life is another reason people look at the Ultra in the first place, too - it can average around three days per charge, which is comfortably better than most Wear OS watches. It’s also properly rugged , with IP68, 10 ATM and MIL-STD-810H ratings, so it’s built to take a beating even if the design won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

But you can always check out T3's full Galaxy Watch Ultra review if you're undecided and need a hand making up your mind.

If you missed the boat when this watch launched and thought you’d never see it make financial sense - this is the best time to pounce.

The only catch with this deal is that I found it on the international version of Woot, which means you won’t get the full manufacturer warranty - instead, the retailer includes a 90-day warranty and is limiting sales to two units per customer. Although, the good news is you can choose between Titanium Blue and Titanium Gray options.

If you’re fine with that trade-off, this is the lowest price I’ve seen for the Watch Ultra (2025), so it's worth a look as deals this good don't come around so often.