This DJI Mini 5 Pro bundle just crashed to Amazon’s lowest-ever price - and it includes three batteries

If you’ve been trying to buy a DJI drone in the US recently, I wouldn't be surprised if it's been a bit of a saga.
Stock in the States has been patchy to say the least and listings come and go - leavign buyers questioning whether they can even get one right now.
Well, that's exactly why this deal is worth making a song and dance about.
Amazon has dropped the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo back down to its record-low price - and it’s not a tiny token discount, either.
We’re talking a massive $500 off the normal price of $1,599 - that's a proper chunk (almost a third!) off a bundle that will ensure your shiny new drone isn't grounded after a single battery run.
This is DJI’s premium lightweight drone setup, bundling the Mini 5 Pro with the DJI RC 2 controller plus three Intelligent Flight batteries, spare props, filters and a shoulder bag. With 4K HDR video up to 60fps (and 4K/120fps for slow-mo), plus improved sensing and tracking features, it’s a serious filming kit - now back at Amazon’s lowest-ever price.
The big deal about this, err, deal isn’t just the Mini 5 Pro itself - it’s the Fly More Combo bit.
Because yes, you could buy the drone on its own, and then almost immediately realise you also need extra batteries, spare props, a bag, and probably a few other essentials if you’re planning on doing anything beyond a quick test flight in the park.
This bundle throws in the good stuff from the start - the DJI RC 2 controller (so you’re not squinting at your phone mid-flight), three Intelligent Flight batteries, multiple propeller sets, a shoulder bag, and a set of filters.
It might not be the full-sized flagship model, but the DJI Mini 5 Pro itself is very much a small drone, big results kinda gadget. You’re getting a 1-inch CMOS camera, 4K HDR filming up to 60fps, and 4K at 120fps if you want buttery slow-motion footage.
DJI has also leaned into low-light usability with this drone, sporting features like Nightscape omnidirectional sensing and a nighttime return-to-home function designed to make evening flying feel less sketchy than it often does.
Even at the discounted price of $1,099, it's still no impulse buy, obviously, but if you were already considering a serious DJI setup, a $500 drop on the bundle that includes the bits you’d end up buying anyway is about as good as it gets.
And if you’re in a DJI mood after that drone deal, there’s a pretty tidy audio one worth flagging, too.
Amazon has also knocked the DJI Mic 3 bundle (2 TX, 1 RX, Charging Case) down to what’s being billed as an all-time low, where you can pick it up for $259. That’s a savings of $70 and more than 20% off the normal $329 price tag.
This is not only a rare deal, but it's one that's handy timing - especially if you’re planning to actually use that fresh aerial footage for something more than silent B-roll.
A full wireless mic kit with two clip-on transmitters, a camera-ready receiver and a charging case for up to 28 hours of total use. Features include dual-band anti-interference, adaptive gain control and 32-bit float internal recording for easier level fixes in editing.
The great thing about this deal is that it's for the full creator-friendly bundle, which includes two clip-on transmitters, a receiver that can mount to a camera hot shoe, and a charging case that keeps the whole setup topped up between shoots.
DJI claims up to 28 hours total battery when you factor in the case, plus dual-band anti-interference and adaptive gain control to help keep audio levels sane if the wearer gets a bit shouty.
Basically, it’s the kind of kit that make your content feel instantly more pro without needing a bag full of extra gear.
