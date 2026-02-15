“It’s definitely not just another pocket camera”: Insta360 CEO confirms its DJI Osmo Pocket rival gadget

The company’s CEO has confirmed a new dual-camera handheld device is on the way.

The product was teased only three weeks ago, but now Insta360 has officially revealed that it’s working on a new pocket-sized camera designed to compete directly with DJI’s Osmo Pocket line.

The device, called Luna, was announced publicly by Insta360 CEO Liu Jingkang and is being positioned as a dual-camera handheld system that could challenge DJI’s dominance in the compact gimbal camera category.

It's a very strange way to announce a new product, especially from action camera giant Insta360, which usually launches products globally, but the new camera is in fact real, and it’s coming in 2026.

What’s been confirmed

At this stage, the company has confirmed only a handful of key details.

First, Luna will feature a dual-camera system, similar to the upcoming DJI Osmo Action 4 Pro, even though DJI has yet to confirm the model's existence.

While Osmo Pocket 3 uses a single 1-inch sensor with a rotating touchscreen for front- and rear-facing shooting, Luna is expected to incorporate two lenses into the body itself.

Insta360’s CEO has also made it clear that Luna is not based on DJI technology and is being developed independently.

The camera is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, though no exact date or pricing has been revealed.

Not another DJI Pocket rival?

DJI has effectively owned the pocket-gimbal market since the original Osmo Pocket launched in 2018.

The current Osmo Pocket 3 remains one of the best compact vlogging cameras available, thanks to its 1-inch sensor, 3-axis mechanical gimbal and strong low-light performance.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: in a league of its own (Image credit: DJI)

If Insta360 can genuinely bring something new to the category, it could create the first serious alternative in years.

That said, other companies, such as vivo, are also planning on launching their own take on the concept soon.

Insta360 already dominates in 360-degree cameras wth its X range, including the latest Insta360 X4 Air, and has built a strong reputation in action cameras with the Ace and Ace Pro series.

What to expect

Even though the “dual-camera” description is the biggest clue so far, there are a few likely directions Insta360 could take:

A dedicated front-facing lens for vlogging and a rear lens for standard shooting

A wide + ultra-wide combination

A modular-style approach similar to previous Insta360 products

Given Insta360’s history of computational features, including AI reframing, horizon levelling, and advanced stabilisation, Luna could rely heavily on software alongside its hardware.

Without confirmed sensor sizes, resolution details or gimbal specifications, it’s too early to predict how it will compare to DJI’s Pocket 3 in image quality.

Can Insta360 realistically disrupt DJI here?

Right now, DJI’s Pocket line benefits from mature stabilisation, strong image processing and a well-established accessory ecosystem. Luna will need to match or exceed that, not just add a second lens.

Still, Insta360's public entry into this space is the first credible sign in years that DJI may finally face direct competition in the compact mechanical-gimbal category.

More details are expected in the coming months. Until then, Luna remains one of the more intriguing camera launches on the 2026 horizon.