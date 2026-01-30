DJI looks set to revisit the 360º camera space sooner than anyone expected

DJI appears to be working on a successor to its 360º camera, after regulatory paperwork surfaced hinting at an upcoming refresh of the company’s camera lineup.

A recent FCC filing, with the grant date of 21 Dec 2025, references a device believed to be the DJI Osmo 360 II.

While the filing does not reveal detailed specifications or design changes, it does confirm one notable upgrade.

The upcoming action camera seems to have a larger battery capacity, suggesting DJI is looking to address one of the more common pain points in compact 360º cameras.

The DJI Osmo 360 II is listed with a 2,150 mAh battery, up from the original Osmo 360’s 1,950 mAh cell, a roughly 10% increase in capacity.

For context, the Osmo 360 II's predecessor's battery delivered over 100 minutes of continuous 8K/30 fps recording on a full charge in real-world tests.

(Image credit: Future)

The original DJI Osmo 360 launched in July last year and marked the drone giant’s first serious attempt at entering the 360º action camera market.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it was widely seen as a competent debut, delivering solid image quality and DJI’s familiar software polish, it struggled to stand out against Insta360’s well-established X-series (see also: Insta360 X5 review), which continues to dominate the category.

GoPro has also raised the bar recently with the launch of its MAX 2, introducing removable lenses, a feature the current Osmo 360 lacks.

A small leak, but part of a bigger push

At this stage, there is no confirmed release date or pricing for the Osmo 360 II, but FCC approval typically suggests a product is moving closer to launch rather than sitting at an early prototype stage.

DJI has been particularly active across its camera ecosystem in recent months, most recently launching the RS 5 Ronin gimbal, aimed at professional and solo videographers.

Alongside that, rumours continue to swirl around the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, widely expected to debut soon and possibly featuring a dual-camera setup.

For now, details remain scarce, but if DJI is serious about challenging Insta360’s dominance, battery life improvements alone are unlikely to be the final story.

More concrete information is expected to emerge as the presumed launch window draws closer.

[via FCC, Notebookcheck]