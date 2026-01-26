Osmo Pocket 4 Pro leak suggests DJI’s next vlogging gimbal will sport a dual-camera setup

DJI’s next pocket-sized vlogging camera might have just revealed itself in the way too many gadgets get leaked these days - via someone “accidentally” snapping a photo of it in public.

A new image posted on Reddit by user u/gtm_ray shows what’s claimed to be the front of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, spotted at an indoor ski resort in Shenzhen.

And while the Osmo Pocket line has always had a pretty recognisable shape, this leak has one detail that’s instantly grabbed attention - it appears to show dual cameras on the front.

That’s a big deal, because the Pocket series has traditionally been a single-lens, gimbal-stabilised vlog cam built around simple features like a tiny body, stabilisation that makes walking footage more watchable, and a rotating screen setup that made the Pocket 3 feel like a proper pro-level device.

A dual-lens Pocket?

The idea of a dual camera setup suggests DJI might be trying to do something a bit more ambitious than just a safe spec bump with its Osmo Pocket series this time around.

And while the photo itself doesn’t exactly tell us what those two cameras might actually do, it does line up with previous Osmo Pocket rumours that DJI is planning two versions of the Pocket 4 - a more classic single-lens model and a higher-end “Pro” variant.

In the Reddit thread, that’s basically the debate. Some people reckon the “Pro” name will mean a bigger sensor and better image quality, while others think DJI might be aiming for a more flexible, creator-first setup - the kind of thing that could offer different focal lengths or a dedicated zoom lens.

Either way, the fact this thing is being carried around in public (and photographed) makes it feel less like far-off concept chat and more like a product that’s already deep into testing and readying for launch.

DJI’s rumoured Osmo Pocket 4 Pro appears in the wild, with a new leak seemingly showing a dual-camera front design and the familiar rotating screen from the Pocket 3 (Image credit: Reddit)

Launch timing

Earlier leaks suggested DJI wouldn’t unveil the Pocket 4 Pro until April at the earliest, but “spotted in the wild” moments like this tend to happen when devices are getting close to release.

For now, though, DJI hasn’t confirmed anything,. And one leaked photo doesn’t always equal a launch. But if this really is the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, that dual-camera design could be the biggest sign yet that DJI is about to take its most popular creator camera into a totally new direction.

The Osmo Pocket 3 launched in late 2023, but more recent leaks suggest its successor could bring major changes, not just an iterative bump (Image credit: DJI)

DJI isn’t the only company rumoured to be switching up this category right now, either.

Just last week, I covered a separate leak suggesting Insta360 is gearing up to launch its own Osmo Pocket-style camera, after what looked like an accidental (or very deliberate) Weibo teaser from Insta360 CEO JK Liu.

In the post, the exec appeared to show a blurred “pocket” device in the background. If that product is real - and this Pocket 4 Pro leak is too - it suddenly feels like 2026 could be the year the “pocket gimbal” space gets properly competitive.