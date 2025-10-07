Rumours point to a radical rethink for the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, and I'm here for it

The Osmo Pocket 3 only launched in late 2023, but leaks over the past few weeks suggest its successor could bring major changes, not just an iterative bump.

One of the most surprising launches from DJI last year – and possibly the reason why the Chinese company overtook GoPro as the most popular action camera brand in Japan – has been a runaway success, with people rushing to secure one, even after the price increase in the US earlier this year.

Despite the high demand, DJI seems to be working hard on the successor to the Pocket 3, and if the rumours are true, the new version is far from a cosmetic update. Here’s what’s being whispered about the Osmo Pocket 4, based on rumours, leaks and a few speculative reports.

Dual-camera twist

The most eye-catching claim comes from DroneXL, which reports that the Pocket 4 could ditch its single-lens design in favour of a dual-camera setup.

DJI's best drones have been sporting a multi-camera setup for years (see also the DJI Air 3 launch from two years ago), so it makes sense that the tech is affordable enough to apply to a handheld device.

The Pocket 4 is said to come with a larger primary sensor, while the second could add zoom or depth-sensing capability.

TechEBlog even points to spy shots suggesting extra glass on the front, fuelling speculation about telephoto tricks or better subject tracking.

Bigger sensors, faster video

Some reports suggest a 1-inch sensor, which wouldn't be a huge upgrade, as the Pocket 3 already has a 1-inch CMOS sensor on board. However, the Pocket 4 might come with Hasselblad colour tuning, which would be interesting.

Other companies also used established camera brands to market some products in the past. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 features optics co-engineered by Leica, along with filters that reproduce classic Leica colours.

(Image credit: DJI)

The 1-inch sensor isn't set in stone, though. NotebookCheck links the Pocket 4 to OmniVision’s new OV50R40, a 50MP, 1/1.3-inch chip capable of 8K capture and clever in-sensor zoom.

Pair that with leaked video modes like 4K at 240fps and 10-bit HDR/D-Log M recording, and you’re looking at specs that are closer to those of pro-grade cameras than to a pocket gimbal.

Dual screens and smarter tracking

According to TechEBlog, the Pocket 4 might sport screens on both sides, with a main 2.5-inch panel bright enough (800 nits or more) for daylight shooting, and a front display for vloggers.

LoyaltyDrones suggests that ActiveTrack 7.0 could debut here, using depth data to keep a lock on subjects even when they duck behind obstacles.

With all this extra hardware, reports hint at a small weight bump to ~190 grams (6.7oz) – still pretty lightweight for what the camera has to offer. For comparison, the DJI Osmo Action 5 weighs 146g, but this does not include the weight of any handles.

(Image credit: DJI)

Price is less certain, but TechEBlog expects it to start around $599–$699, placing it above the Pocket 3’s launch price. Let's hope it's closer to the lower threshold, though.

Release timing is murkier still: LoyaltyDrones tips late 2025, while Digital Camera World thinks DJI may wait until 2026 or even 2027.

A compact camera in flux

Of course, none of this is confirmed. DJI hasn’t filed any public FCC documents, and leaks often paint a picture more ambitious than the final product.

Still, the rumoured combination of a dual-camera system, brighter displays, and more advanced sensors hints at a Pocket that’s growing into something much more than a pocket gimbal.

For now, all we can do is wait, but if these rumours are true, the Osmo Pocket 4 could be DJI’s most surprising launch in years.