DJI Air 3 doubles the cameras and flight time for twice the fun

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

DJI has updated its Air range of drones with a model that features dual cameras.

The DJI Air 3 comes with both a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephone camera mounted at the front, potentially enabling even better photography and video capture than its predecessor, the DJI Air 2S.

We gave that model a five-star review last year, citing its excellent camera skills as a good reason, so we have high hopes for the Air 3 to also be one of the best drones on the market.

(Image credit: DJI)

As well as 48-megapixel images from each of the cameras and 4K 60fps video, the new model comes with an enhanced battery. It's quoted as being capable of offering up to 46 minutes of flight time - around 48% longer than the 2S.

The Air 3 also comes with omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the company's proprietary O4 HD Video Transmission. The latter, claims DJI, allows the drone to send high definition video over a distance of up to 20km (12.42 miles). Transmission stability and anti-stuttering are also improved.

This includes support for the 5.1GHz frequency band in Europe.

(Image credit: DJI)

The cameras are not only doubled but adopt high-end sensors. Each of the cams use a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor (2.4μm pixel size, 24mm format equivalent), but with different focal lengths - F1.7 and F2.8 respectively. These combine for more consistent photography over multiple circumstances.

The telephoto camera can achieve 3x optical zoom, and pilots can choose between the two when using field of view. They also each support FocusTrack to automatically keep a subject within the frame.

If portrait video is required for social sharing, the dual-camera setup supports 2.7K vertical shooting too. It can then be shared directly onto social media without cropping.

The DJI Air 3 is available to order now, with a retail price of £962 in the UK, €1,099 in Central Europe. A DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with the RC-N2 remote control is available for £1,199 / €1,349. While a second combo set with a DJI RC 2 is available for £1,379 / €1,549.

They are also available in the US for $1,099, $1,349 and $1,549 respectively.

You can check out dji.com/air-3 for more details. You can also now get the previous model - the DJI Air 2S - with a very healthy discount.