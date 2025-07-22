DJI just overtook GoPro as the top action camera brand in a key market
Japan’s best-selling action camera isn’t a GoPro anymore
DJI has officially unseated GoPro as the top-selling action camera brand in Japan, according to newly released data from market research firm BCN.
In the first half of 2025, DJI captured a 35.3% share of the action cam market, beating out GoPro for the first time in the region’s prestigious sales leaderboard.
It’s a big deal, and not just because GoPro has traditionally dominated Japan, but because the country’s tech-savvy consumers often provide an early signal for global trends.
In 2024, GoPro still led Japan’s full-year rankings, but DJI was hot on its heels. Now, six months into 2025, DJI has officially pulled ahead.
That shift reflects broader momentum for DJI, which has rapidly grown its market share across categories.
In Japan’s overall digital video camera segment, the brand now commands over 37% of sales, thanks in large part to hits like the Osmo Pocket 3 and the Osmo Action 4.
DJI is also rumoured to be prepping a new Osmo 360, which could shake up the growing 360-degree camera space currently dominated by Insta360.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
GoPro fights back
GoPro isn’t backing down, though. The company has quietly teased its long-awaited Max 2, its first major 360 camera update since 2019.
Expected to land later this year, the new model is said to bring improved object tracking and streamlined editing tools via the Quik app.
Still, the baton may already be mid-air. In Japan, DJI’s appeal has widened beyond drone enthusiasts and gimbal nerds to everyday adventurers, vloggers and content creators.
The company’s minimalist design language, aggressive pricing, and tight hardware-software integration are clearly resonating.
Meanwhile, Insta360 continues to lead in the modular and 360 camera space globally, but didn’t crack the top three in Japan’s action cam sales rankings, suggesting its audience remains more niche than GoPro and DJI’s broader appeal.
It’s worth noting that GoPro still holds a strong position globally, especially in North America and Europe, where it remains a go-to for extreme sports, cycling, and travel.
But with DJI’s ascent in one of Asia’s most influential consumer markets, the global balance may be tilting.
If DJI can keep the pressure on and deliver the rumoured Osmo 360 before GoPro drops its Max 2, it might not be long before this becomes more than just a regional win.
[Source: BCN via Digital Camera World]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.