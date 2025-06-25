GoPro goes green: Is the limited‑edition HERO13 Black the coolest accessory you’ll ever film with?

GoPro has quietly dropped a new colourway for its flagship action camera, and it’s a good one.

The new Forest Green Limited Edition pairs all the power of the GoPro HERO13 Black with a rugged new look clearly aimed at outdoor lovers.

It’s the second special colourway of the year, following the sleek Polar White version that sold out earlier in 2025.

The new edition doesn’t bring any functional changes: the 5.3K60 video, Emmy-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, GP2 chip, and Enduro battery are all still here.

This is less about specs and more about style. And, for GoPro, that might be the whole point.

A new colour, the same GoPro power

GoPro has confirmed the Forest Green HERO13 Black is available for $429.99/ £399.99/ AU$ 649.99 (the same as the standard black colourway) and comes bundled with a free year of GoPro Premium (which includes unlimited cloud backup for GoPro footage and a replacement warranty).

It’s compatible with the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 and the HB-Series Mods, and it’s just as waterproof, rugged, and ridiculously capable as the original.

(Image credit: GoPro)

What’s changed is the aesthetic. This one’s built to match your hiking boots, your bikepacking setup, or your pine green shell jacket.

It’s clearly been designed for the GoPro fan who wants their camera to look as adventurous as the clips they shoot.

With two limited-edition colour drops in one year, it’s clear GoPro is borrowing a page from sneaker culture: create buzz, release in small numbers, build collectibility.

It’s a clever move. With hardware upgrades now incremental year-on-year, aesthetic tweaks let GoPro give its flagship camera a fresh moment in the spotlight.

Crucially, it’s a tactic that doesn't require retooling the entire product line.

The bigger picture: GoPro as an ecosystem

Let’s not forget that the colourway is also a gateway. GoPro isn’t just selling cameras, it’s selling an ecosystem.

The included GoPro subscription keeps buyers in the loop, offering cloud storage, discounts on accessories, and an easy replacement policy if you break your gear.

If you’re already eyeing up a HERO13 Black and want something with personality, the Forest Green Limited Edition is a no-brainer.

You’ll get the same brilliant performance in a package that feels a little more personal, and maybe even a little more collectable.

Just don’t hang around too long. GoPro has made it clear: once it’s gone, it’s gone. And no, you won't find any GoPro deals on this one!

Head over to GoPro US, GoPro UK or GoPro AU for more info.