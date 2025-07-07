Forget Prime Day – this five-star GoPro for beginner and pro creatives has 20% knocked off

You may assume that the Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best place to go if you’re looking for one of the best action cameras. However, don’t forget that other retailers have some great sales on too, with some even offering better savings than Amazon. Case in point, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is now $279 at Walmart – which is $42 cheaper than what Amazon is offering it for.

This action camera caters well to both beginner and professional content creators. In our Hero 12 review , we praised it for its feature upgrades (including HDR video and native vertical capture), better battery life, and Bluetooth audio support. As a result, it got a solid five stars from us and still holds the top spot as the best GoPro .

Save 20% GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $349.99 now $279 at Walmart The GoPro Hero 12 Black delivers 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Waterproof to 10 meters, it features a front-facing LCD, improved battery life, and wireless audio support. Compact yet powerful, it's perfect for capturing adventures with professional-quality footage in any environment.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black delivers ultra-crisp 5.3K video at 60fps and captures sharp 27MP photos, matching the performance of its newer sibling. What really sets it apart, though, is HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization – designed to keep your footage silky-smooth, even during high-intensity adventures like skiing, biking, or diving. And if you're heading underwater, no problem – it's waterproof down to 10 metres right out of the box.

Battery life has seen a major upgrade too – you’ll get over 2.5 hours of recording at 1080p or around 1.5 hours at 5.3K, giving you more time to capture the action without constantly reaching for the charger. Even better, it supports wireless audio via Bluetooth mics, a rare and welcome feature in the world of action cams, letting you boost sound quality without extra gear.