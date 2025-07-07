GoPro has finally dropped the first official teaser for the long-awaited Max 2, and it’s literally sky-high

GoPro has been on a warpath to revive its 360-degree action camera in 2025, and we have finally managed to catch a glimpse of the upcoming Max 2.

The brand quietly refreshed the original Max in February, adding the MAX Enduro Battery and an upgraded mounting system, which made the camera compatible with all standard ¼-20 tripod mounts.

Then, only just a couple of weeks ago, GoPro revealed major upgrades to its Quik app, including new editing tools to reframe, crop, and export POV clips from 360° footage.

With the official teaser of the upcoming 360° camera, the company has finally introduced the successor to the now six-year-old Max.

The two new images shared on GoPro's social media show skydivers in freefall with the camera mounted on their helmets and handheld on an extension stick, and they confirm that the name "Max 2" is printed right on the body.

The design is unmistakably a 360-degree camera, with dual lenses and a more robust, textured body than the original Max. You can also spot some key upgrades:

Larger lenses, likely to support higher resolution (rumoured 8K 360° video)

Improved venting or speaker/mic grills around the front

A side USB-C port flap and what looks like a 1/4"-20 mounting thread

New branding with "Max 2" laser etched next to the lens

These shots were clearly meant to showcase the Max 2’s durability and immersive capture potential. It's the kind of dynamic, all-angle shooting the original Max was made for, only now cranked to 11.

We’re still waiting for an official launch date, but this teaser all but confirms that the GoPro Max 2 is close and ready to take on the Insta360 X5 and DJI’s upcoming 360-degree camera.

No technical details have been confirmed yet, but GoPro needs to up the ante to keep pace with stiff competition not just from the two brands above, but also from smaller companies trying to carve out their space in the 360° camera market.