Insta360 X5 debuts with massive sensor upgrade and AI-powered video magic

Insta360 has officially unveiled the Insta360 X5, the latest iteration in its acclaimed X-series, bringing substantial enhancements to 360-degree video recording.

Building upon the foundation of the Insta360 X4, the X5 introduces a suite of features aimed at both professional creators and enthusiasts.

The headliner is the 1/1.28-inch sensor, a significant increase from the X4's 1/2-inch sensor.

This larger sensor size allows for improved light capture, resulting in better low-light performance and dynamic range.

The camera supports 8K video recording at 30fps, ensuring high-resolution content creation.

The X5 introduces PureVideo mode, leveraging AI to optimise low-light video by reducing noise and enhancing clarity.

Another notable addition is the InstaFrame mode, which simultaneously records a flat video and a full 360° video, providing flexibility in post-production.

In terms of durability, the X5 features user-replaceable lenses, a first for the series, allowing for quick lens swaps in the field.

The camera is also waterproof up to 15 meters (49 feet), surpassing the X4's 10-meter rating.

The device houses a 2,400mAh battery, offering up to 185 minutes of recording time in Endurance Mode.

Charging efficiency has been enhanced, with the battery reaching 80% charge in just 20 minutes.

The Insta360 X5 is priced at $550/ £520/ AU$930 and available via the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select global retailers.

The package includes a compact carry case and various accessories to support diverse shooting scenarios.