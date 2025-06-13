Watch out Mini: Peugeot GTi is back with e-208 EV hot hatch
Peugeot has relaunched its historic GTi badge with the new e-208 GTi
Peugeot has revealed its first all-electric performance car, in the form of a hot hatch EV called the e-208 GTi.
The car was revealed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and will go head-to-head with fellow French EV hot hatchback, the Alpine A290.
Inspired by Peugeot’s iconic 205 GTi, the new car is a sportier version of its e208. Styling upgrades include a new front bumper, a larger rear wing and a prominent diffuser fitted below the rear bumper.
While closely related to the e-208, the new car also borrows styling cues from the 205 GTi of the 1980s, including the wheel design and red and black badging. Compared to the current-gen e-208, the new GTi has been lowered by 30 mm, while the track has been made a chunky 56mm wider at the front and 27mm wider at the rear.
The car is powered by a single electric motor that sends 276 horsepower to the front wheels through a limited-slip differential. Peugeot says the new GTi can sprint to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds, making it quicker and more powerful than both the new Mini JCW Electric and Alpine A290.
Inside, the new car has plenty of red and black trimmings harking back to the old 205 GTi, along with the e-208’s familiar 10-in central touchscreen and digital driver display.
Other upgrades over the standard car include bigger front brakes, a set of sticky Michelin tyres and improved suspension. The steering sensitivity has also been recalibrated, Peugeot says, in a bid to improve agility.
The battery capacity has increased slightly, to 54 kWh, and maximum range is a claimed 217 miles, although naturally that will vary depending on speed, driving style and ambient temperature. The French company says it can refill from 20 to 80 percent in 30 minutes when using a 100 kWh charger.
