How many!? DJI is about to launch three new gadgets in July, including its first-ever 360 camera

DJI is preparing to launch not one, not two, but three new products in July, according to multiple reports.

One of them is rumoured to be a 360-degree action camera that could finally take the fight to Insta360 (and, to a certain degree, GoPro).

The leaks, reported by Digital Camera World and TechRadar, suggest DJI will kick things off with the Osmo 360, a brand-new 360° camera expected to be unveiled on 15 July.

A short teaser clip has already made its way online, allegedly showing off the spherical lens design, and while details are thin on the ground, this would mark the brand’s first official entry into the 360° space.

That will reportedly be followed by a DJI Osmo Nano on 23 July, which could be a modular successor to the DJI Action 5 (and spiritual to the DJI Action 2.

Again, specs are unclear, but it’s said to be ultra-compact and action-ready, possibly designed to compete with the Insta360 GO 3S.

A triple threat for creators, not pilots

Rounding things out is the DJI Mic 3, rumoured for 29 July. It’s expected to feature a new design and upgraded internals, building on the popularity of the DJI Mic 2 and the smaller DJI Mic Mini.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A recent FCC filing suggests it’s already cleared regulatory hurdles, which adds weight to the timeline.

If true, this would be one of DJI’s most ambitious product blitzes to date, bar the DJI Robot Mop, which I very much look forward to trying.

It seems DJI is doubling down on content creation hardware for the moment, rather than updating its drone lineup.

But don’t be surprised if models like the DJI Mini 5 Pro or a new Avata crop up later this year.

With Apple’s new spatial video format (APMP) gaining traction and Insta360 already leaning into native Vision Pro compatibility, DJI might be stepping in at just the right time to ride the next wave of immersive media.