This Doom vinyl record is so damn hot I may have to sell my soul to own one

There are some things in life that you totally do not in any way need, yet, g'damn, you just want. This Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack on four-piece vinyl is precisely once such item. And it's up for pre-order right now, before its October 2025 on-sale date.

I'm not even that big a fan of Doom, truth be told. I know, don't slaughter me for saying it. But I am a big vinyl nerd and a total sucker for a marbled splatter finish.

Which, given that this is a Doom record, is such an apt a finish. It's blood red, will go through a crushing 150-tonne press to be formed, and even have its edges sliced off before it's packaged. How very Doom (but, really, this happens to all vinyl).

How many vinyl are in the Doom soundtrack box set?

(Image credit: ZeniMax)

Bethesda, the game's publisher, is teaming up with Laced Records to bring the Finishing Move original soundtrack for Doom: The Dark Ages. It's available in two variants, too, from a four LP box set, as pictured up top, to a double LP version.

How much does the Doom soundtrack cost?

The bigger box set contains 35 tracks, while the double cuts that down to 17 tracks instead. The former will set you back £85/$110, while the latter is fixed at £36/$42. It ships internationally, although I suspect a Super Shotgun will be held to your head for import taxes and shipping costs.

There's also a triple-gatefold double CD package, but I'm all about the vinyl, so I'm half pretending that one doesn't exist.

(Image credit: ZeniMax)

There's a lot of detail in this production, as reads the press release: "The 4LP box set is presented in a dual rigid board outer slipcase, with Doom's iconic Slayer symbol debossed onto its inner slipcase. All vinyl packaging has been designed by id Software."

Whether you're into Finishing Move's crushing riffs or not may pose a big reason as to whether or not you'd buy this Doom vinyl. Personally, I'd just leave it in the sleeve as a delightful collectors' item.

I do still reckon that someone needs to give Alex Terrible a call, though, to make a fully vocalised Doom soundtrack in the future. The stuff of dreams, yet the stuff of nightmares. But I'd be so here for it.