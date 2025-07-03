The Lego Arcade Machine is exactly what I need in my life, and it's surprisingly affordable

Quick Summary Lego will soon release an Arcade Machine set that opens to reveal a gamer's room, complete with mini arcade cabinet and 80s computer. It will be available from 1 August 2025 priced at £34.99 / $39.99.

Gamers have been spoiled with some great Lego sets over the last few years. We've had the Pac-Man Mini Arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, the Atari VCS, and let's not forget the recent Super Mario Kart build for adults.

However, it's far from done with gaming and there's one set coming at the start of August that could be one of its best yet. Not least because it's amongst the most affordable.

(Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Arcade Machine (40805) is a 468 piece build that forms a retro-style arcade cabinet for display. You can even put coins into the slots on the front, which then "swoosh" out underneath.

However, it also houses a surprise around the rear. Open the machine up and inside you can find a gamer's room, complete with video gaming paraphernalia, a sofa, an 80s computer, and a mini arcade cabinet for the included minifigure to play on.

(Image credit: Lego)

It's not the most complicated stuff, but would look great in a retro gaming collection or on a desk. And unlikely some of the other sets I've mentioned above, this one comes in under £100 – well under, in fact.

Available from 1 August, the Lego Arcade Machine will actually cost just £34.99 in the UK, $39.99 in the US.

Admittedly, there aren't that many pieces, so it won't be a particularly complicated build – it's rated for 12 and up – but it stands 16cm (6-inches), so is still a decent size.

(Image credit: Lego)

Where's the Lego Game Boy?

If you'd rather wait for something with a retro gaming theme but more substantial, the previously-announced Lego x Game Boy project is coming this October. We're also hoping to catch a glimpse in the next couple of months.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8gJanuary 9, 2025

And don't forget that the Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set is available now.

It comprises 1972 pieces and is designed for Lego builders aged 18 and over.