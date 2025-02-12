The Lego Pac-Man set I've wanted forever just hit its lowest-ever price
Lego Icon's Pac-Man Arcade Mini is the dream for any retro gamer – and Argos has a great deal
If you're a big fan of retro gaming – and you should be! – then there's a stellar deal on this Lego Icons set that I'm sure will have certainly caught your eye over the last 18 months: the Pac-Man Mini Arcade, set number 10323.
Normally priced at a giant £230, it's one of the Lego sets I've dreamed of building since what feels like forever – okay, so it's only been available since June 2023 – to add to my growing collection. And now it's available with a chunky 30% off as part of Argos' Big Red Sale, taking its price down to a new record low.
Use code RED30 at checkout: The ultimate deal for any retro gaming enthusiast, until stocks last – up until 25 February. This set is considerable, at 2651 pieces, and will be total joy to build.
While a sale around Valentine's Day isn't a common occurrence, it seems Argos has decided to jump into deals mode ahead of any forthcoming Amazon sales or other competition. I've scoured through the Big Red Sale, but can't say there's a lot of worthy products in the mix – it's only this Lego one that's jumped out to me.
I must also re-iterate that for this Lego Icons discount to kick in, you must enter the code RED30 at checkout. You just need to put it into the 'Promo codes, Gift cards & Flexecash' section. There's free delivery over £100, too, so that's a freebie – if it's available in stock anyway (for me it's collect-only at nearby Sainsbury's stores).
Credit to Argos, though, as you won't find a deal anywhere nearly this good on the Pac-Man Mini Arcade set. It's still full price at Lego.com, for example, and Amazon doesn't even have it in stock (only third-party lighting kits and cases).
Too rich for your current budget? It is for mine, too, seeing as I broke my glasses on Monday just gone – and that fix is set to cost me more than this Lego set. It's worth looking through Argos' Lego offers, though, as there are other Big Red deals, plus some clearance offers too. You might find the perfect self-indulgent treat to be your Valentine's this year.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman
It's one of the nicest Grand Seiko dress watches
By Sam Cross Published
-
Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner review: perhaps the only home cleaning system you'll ever need
The world’s first robot vacuum and stick vacuum in one tidy package
By Derek Adams Published
-
The Lego retro gaming set I've always wanted is finally on its way
Are you ready to Game Boy?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Move over Millennium Falcon, a $1K Lego Death Star could be on its way
The ultimate Ultimate Collector Series Lego set is tipped for release soon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego has answered my prayers with the Horizon follow-up set I've wished for
Lego Horizon Adventures set brings the Sawtooth and Shell-Walker to the party
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is at its lowest price for Prime Day, but you need to be quick
A Lego Star Wars bargain in time for the holidays
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego bringing original 60s TV Batmobile back to life – the set I've always wanted
Just in time for dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner... Batman
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This is the Technics turntable of your dreams (even though it doesn’t play records)
One of the greatest turntables ever made could soon be available in brick form
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I'm a big Lego fan and these deals are my recommended Prime Day picks
Lego for adults and kids available with huge discounts this Amazon Prime Day
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Lego Retro Radio set actually works and can even play your Spotify tunes
To be released at start of June
By Rik Henderson Published