The Lego Pac-Man set I've wanted forever just hit its lowest-ever price

Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Mini set
If you're a big fan of retro gaming – and you should be! – then there's a stellar deal on this Lego Icons set that I'm sure will have certainly caught your eye over the last 18 months: the Pac-Man Mini Arcade, set number 10323.

Normally priced at a giant £230, it's one of the Lego sets I've dreamed of building since what feels like forever – okay, so it's only been available since June 2023 – to add to my growing collection. And now it's available with a chunky 30% off as part of Argos' Big Red Sale, taking its price down to a new record low.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade (10323)
Lego Icons Pac-Man Mini Arcade: was £230 now £161 at Argos

Use code RED30 at checkout: The ultimate deal for any retro gaming enthusiast, until stocks last – up until 25 February. This set is considerable, at 2651 pieces, and will be total joy to build.

View Deal

While a sale around Valentine's Day isn't a common occurrence, it seems Argos has decided to jump into deals mode ahead of any forthcoming Amazon sales or other competition. I've scoured through the Big Red Sale, but can't say there's a lot of worthy products in the mix – it's only this Lego one that's jumped out to me.

I must also re-iterate that for this Lego Icons discount to kick in, you must enter the code RED30 at checkout. You just need to put it into the 'Promo codes, Gift cards & Flexecash' section. There's free delivery over £100, too, so that's a freebie – if it's available in stock anyway (for me it's collect-only at nearby Sainsbury's stores).

Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Mini set
Credit to Argos, though, as you won't find a deal anywhere nearly this good on the Pac-Man Mini Arcade set. It's still full price at Lego.com, for example, and Amazon doesn't even have it in stock (only third-party lighting kits and cases).

Too rich for your current budget? It is for mine, too, seeing as I broke my glasses on Monday just gone – and that fix is set to cost me more than this Lego set. It's worth looking through Argos' Lego offers, though, as there are other Big Red deals, plus some clearance offers too. You might find the perfect self-indulgent treat to be your Valentine's this year.

