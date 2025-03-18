Gotta build 'em all – Lego Pokémon is coming

Quick Summary Lego has announced that it will make Pokémon-themed sets from next year. It seems to be taking over from Mattel's Mega brand in making Pokémon builds.

Lego has been particularly busy when it comes to gaming tie-ins – it's opened pre-orders on the Mario Kart set for adults, is due to officially unveil its Lego Nintendo GameBoy soon, and has increased the amount of additional Mario builds for younger fans. However, its latest tease may prove to be its most exciting yet.

The toy manufacturer and The Pokémon Company have each taken to X to announce that it is set to be the new brick-building home for Pokémon.

Get ready to electrify your imagination in 2026 💛 ⚡️ #LEGO #Pokemon #LEGOPokemon pic.twitter.com/EaFoVetuvgMarch 18, 2025

We don't yet know what sets to expect, but the teaser clip posted on its social feed suggests a Lego Pikachu is a shoo-in. It's very unlikely to stop there too, with a mighty universe of Pokémon to choose from.

There are Pokéballs and other ephemera that could make for interesting builds too.

The only issue is that we'll have to wait a while because the Lego Pokémon sets aren't due to arrive until next year.

That's likely down to the fact that, until now, Pokémon has been exclusive to Mattel and its Mega range. Indeed, you can still get a whole stack of related builds from the brand, including a really neat Mega Pikachu (available on Amazon for around £70).

We suspect that the deal with Mattel will expire around, hmmm, 2026?

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering how good some of the Mega sets are, Lego will certainly have to pull out all the stops for its launch products, and we can't wait to see them.

In the meantime, we'll make do with the forthcoming Mario Kart and one of our particular favourites, the Lego Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser. We'll especially keep our eyes peeled to see if it's available with a big discount during Amazon's Spring Deal Days event that starts next week – there are usually some great Lego bargains around then.

And if you want to catch up on the animated adventures of Pikachu and the rest of the Pokémon, there are all manner of episodes currently available to stream on Netflix.