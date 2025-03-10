Lego just made the Mario Kart set of my dreams
Take my money already
Quick Summary
Lego has launched an adult Mario Kart set in the form of the Mario & Standard Kart build.
Comprising 1,972 pieces, it costs £149.99 / $169.99 / €169.99 and is available to pre-order now.
Although Lego has released many a Mario set over the last few years, few have piqued my interest as much as the one that's just been launched.
Not since the Mighty Bowser set have I been so excited by the collaboration, but the Lego Mario Kart: Mario & Standard Kart set looks to be an ideal monument for any self-respecting gamer and Lego collector.
Made up of 1,972 pieces and priced at £149.99 / $169.99 / €169.99, the set is available to pre-order from Lego.com now. It's an 18+ build, so designed for adults and their bookshelves, and it stands at 19 x 32 x 22cm when constructed.
It features Mario riding his standard kart, which you can choose in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch (and the former Wii U version), although it doesn't look like the wheels can swivel to turn it into the hover version.
You can however alter Mario's pose, as the final build features a moveable head and arms.
The pre-order phase ends in a couple of months, with the set being made more widely available from 15 May. Hopefully, it'll be the start of a new collection of Mario Kart adult builds – we certainly wouldn't mind seeing Toad's kart made into a full set too.
You can of course pick up other Lego Mario Kart sets too, at much lower prices to boot. The Super Mario series includes several karts and scenery items from the game, including the standard kart along with a Toad character and a few additional items for under £20.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
They're rated for a much-younger age group too, so you could build them with your kids, while also trying to tell them just how much better the original Super Mario Kart on SNES was (and arguably still is).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This moonphase watch packs in a stunning dial – and costs less than you think!
It's designed in conjunction with the Greenwich Royal Observatory
By Sam Cross Published
-
Android Auto could get a feature upgrade with control over one of your car's main systems
Google to turn the heat up on Android Auto controls
By Chris Hall Published
-
The Lego retro gaming set I've always wanted is finally on its way
Are you ready to Game Boy?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Move over Millennium Falcon, a $1K Lego Death Star could be on its way
The ultimate Ultimate Collector Series Lego set is tipped for release soon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego has answered my prayers with the Horizon follow-up set I've wished for
Lego Horizon Adventures set brings the Sawtooth and Shell-Walker to the party
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is at its lowest price for Prime Day, but you need to be quick
A Lego Star Wars bargain in time for the holidays
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Lego bringing original 60s TV Batmobile back to life – the set I've always wanted
Just in time for dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner... Batman
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This is the Technics turntable of your dreams (even though it doesn’t play records)
One of the greatest turntables ever made could soon be available in brick form
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I'm a big Lego fan and these deals are my recommended Prime Day picks
Lego for adults and kids available with huge discounts this Amazon Prime Day
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Lego Retro Radio set actually works and can even play your Spotify tunes
To be released at start of June
By Rik Henderson Published