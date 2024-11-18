Lego has answered my prayers with the Horizon follow-up set I've wished for

Lego Horizon Adventures is the second set based on the hugely popular PlayStation action-RPG games, albeit on the recently-released Lego platformer this time.

It features Aloy, Varl, a Shell-Walker and a Sawtooth.

Lego is finally following-up one of my favourite sets of the last couple of years.

I bought the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck in the Black Friday sales a couple of years ago, being both a fan of the game and Lego itself. But the only problem is that it has looked forlorn standing there on its own ever since. If only it had some extra machines to expand the scene.

Well now, thanks to the release of the official Lego Horizon Adventures game, my wish has come true – Lego has just announced a new set based on the PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC title.

It contains 768 pieces which are used to make a new Aloy minifigure, along with one for her ally Varl. You also get a Shell-Walker and a Sawtooth, plus scenery.

Lego Horizon Adventures set

(Image credit: Lego)

The Sawtooth has opening jaws, a swivelling torso and posable neck, head and arms, while the Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, plus opening claws. It also comes with a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, for multiple scenarios.

The set is rated as a 9+ build – quite different to the 18+ collector's edition Tallneck, but they certainly complement one another.

Hopefully, considering the new game, there will be other sets on the horizon too (pun entirely intended).

For now, Lego Horizon Adventures: Aloy & Varl vs Shell-Walker and Sawtooth is available to pre-order from Lego.com from today for £39.99 (around $50). It'll ship from 1 March when it'll also be available on general release.

The new Lego Horizon Adventures game is already available, while the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set has been discontinued. However, you can still purchase it from some retailers in the UK, US and other regions.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

