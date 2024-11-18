Lego has answered my prayers with the Horizon follow-up set I've wished for

Quick Summary Lego Horizon Adventures is the second set based on the hugely popular PlayStation action-RPG games, albeit on the recently-released Lego platformer this time. It features Aloy, Varl, a Shell-Walker and a Sawtooth.

Lego is finally following-up one of my favourite sets of the last couple of years.

I bought the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck in the Black Friday sales a couple of years ago, being both a fan of the game and Lego itself. But the only problem is that it has looked forlorn standing there on its own ever since. If only it had some extra machines to expand the scene.

Well now, thanks to the release of the official Lego Horizon Adventures game, my wish has come true – Lego has just announced a new set based on the PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC title.

It contains 768 pieces which are used to make a new Aloy minifigure, along with one for her ally Varl. You also get a Shell-Walker and a Sawtooth, plus scenery.

(Image credit: Lego)

The Sawtooth has opening jaws, a swivelling torso and posable neck, head and arms, while the Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, plus opening claws. It also comes with a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, for multiple scenarios.

The set is rated as a 9+ build – quite different to the 18+ collector's edition Tallneck, but they certainly complement one another.

Hopefully, considering the new game, there will be other sets on the horizon too (pun entirely intended).

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, Lego Horizon Adventures: Aloy & Varl vs Shell-Walker and Sawtooth is available to pre-order from Lego.com from today for £39.99 (around $50). It'll ship from 1 March when it'll also be available on general release.

The new Lego Horizon Adventures game is already available, while the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set has been discontinued. However, you can still purchase it from some retailers in the UK, US and other regions.