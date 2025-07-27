DJI’s first-ever robot vacuum is launching very soon – here’s everything we know so far

QUICK SUMMARY After months of rumours, DJI has officially teased its first robot vacuum with a launch set for 6th August in China. A leaked image hinted at its arrival last month, and now a teaser video confirms it's real – though likely limited to a Chinese release for now. Whilst specs are still under wraps, images suggest auto-emptying via a dust bag and possible mopping features.

A brand best known for making some of the world’s best drones suddenly building a robot vacuum is one of the many surprises I didn’t see coming this year. Then again, when it comes to tech launches, nothing really shocks me anymore – as the saying goes, every day’s a school day.

It was only last month that DJI’s rumoured robot vacuum – called the Romo, by the way – popped up in a leaked image, hinting that it could be arriving a lot sooner than anyone expected. However, DJI has just dropped an official teaser video featuring the Romo itself, pretty much confirming that it’s very real – and very imminent.

The teaser, spotted by NotebookCheck, shows the robot vacuum alongside a date (6th August 2025) which we’re assuming is the big launch event. So far, the teaser’s only been shared on Chinese social media and DJI’s Chinese website, which suggests that the Romo may be exclusive to China to begin with. This may be frustrating for some, but it's pretty standard.

DJI Romo official video - YouTube Watch On

Specs are still under wraps for now, but we can already pick up a few details from official images. For starters, it looks like there’s a dust bag built into the base, which all but confirms auto-emptying functionality. There’s also speculation that Romo will include mopping capabilities, but we haven’t seen any clear sign of a water tank in the docking station. This could suggest there's no auto-refill or mop pad cleaning – two features we’ve come to expect from the best robot vacs with mopping capabilities out there.

Still, the full reveal is just a couple of weeks away, so we won’t have to wait long to find out. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it and will share more as soon as we have the details.