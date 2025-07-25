New Porsche Design chronograph pays homage to one of its original designs

Quick Summary Porsche Design has unveiled a new limited edition version of the Chronograph 1. That mimics a classic design from 1975, complete with an uncoated titanium case.

When Ferdinand Alexander Porsche debuted the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 back in 1972, it marked a significant moment in the watch world. The all-black design found its way onto the wrists of everyone from racing drivers to actors.

Three years later, the brand unveiled a sister model in uncoated titanium. Now – 50 years after that model was brought to life – the brand has re-issued it for the modern age.

It's a significant moment. This model marks the first time an uncoated titanium watch has been made available to customers outside of those which are offered in league with a limited edition Porsche car.

The model employs the same dial design as the blacked out model, with sub dials intended to mimic the look of the Porsche 911 dials. The piece is crafted entirely from titanium – as are all of the models in the Porsche Design catalogue – with the brand's Calibre WERK 01.240 movement inside.

That's a COSC-Certified chronometer, which is produced solely for the brand's chronographs. It's set within a closed caseback here, which is something of a rarity – many of the brand's other pieces use a distinct rotor which looks like the rim of a car.

The model is also water resistant up to 100m. Sure, that's not enough to label it a dive watch, but it's good enough that most users shouldn't need to worry about the piece in daily use.

It's not just a significant model for the brand, either. It also marks the beginning of a new partnership with the Watches of Switzerland group, which will act as an exclusive third-party retailer for the brand in North America.

Limited to just 350 pieces and priced at €8,950 (approx. £7,800 / US$10,500 / AU$16,000) this model is an exciting addition to the brand's catalogue. It's a tasteful option for those who like the Chronograph 1 styling, but fancy something a little more classic in appearance.